When the elk sprinted from cover 50 yards ahead of me, my hand went for my bear spray faster than sheriff Matt Dillon could draw his six-gun. I breathed a sigh of relief when I realized it wasn’t a bear, but I was paranoid for the rest of the hike, my head on a swivel and checking every stump and rock carefully before moving on. As you might suppose, that made for slow going. That is a good thing, though. I should never be cavalier about wandering around in grizzly country, as that is serious business.
The first grizzly/human incident in Island Park this year occurred just over a mile from my home. I had plans for later that same week to hike that very area and set up some trail cameras. I postponed that endeavor, thinking I would give it a week or so, and then a cyclist was chased by a grizzly bear just 4 miles up the same road. I haven’t set foot down there since.
In all the hours and days that I have hiked, hunted, camped and lived in Island Park, I have never seen a grizzly bear or even caught one on a trail camera. I have seen a few black bears, but never a grizzly. But grizzlies have been on the increase, and it seems that nearly every day lately someone is posting video or photos of grizzlies or tracks right inside subdivisions.
I wrote much of this column on the note app on my phone while hiking alone, several miles from my truck. I consistently hike and hunt alone in grizzly country. It isn’t that I have a death wish. Rather, I have just bet on the odds being with me because being in the woods, scouting for game, picking huckleberries, hiking to a location for a photo or just wandering for the pleasure of it are all reasons why I moved to Island Park. I recognize that the recommendation is for groups of three or more when hiking in grizzly country, but that just isn’t reality.
I saw no bears or bear sign on my hike, yet I was still glad I had not one but two bear spray canisters and a .44 magnum revolver with me because sometimes the pucker factor is enough to suck the vinyl off a seat. I don’t want to injure or kill a grizzly bear, but I also don’t want the last sensation of my life to be feeling its teeth around my scrawny neck just before he or she bites down with enough force to decapitate me. If a confrontation goes south and it is me or the bear, I am going to try my best to win the contest.
So, what should I do if my luck runs out and I meet a grizzly around a blind corner in a trail and I am attacked before I can deploy my bear spray?
According to the National Park Service:
“Grizzly Bears: If you are attacked by a grizzly bear, leave your pack on and PLAY DEAD (that sounds a lot easier than I suspect it is). Lay ﬂat on your stomach with your hands clasped behind your neck. Spread your legs to make it harder for the bear to turn you over. Remain still until the bear leaves the area. Fighting back usually increases the intensity of such attacks. However, if the attack persists, fight back vigorously. Use whatever you have at hand to hit the bear in the face.
Black Bears: If you are attacked by a black bear, DO NOT PLAY DEAD. Try to escape to a secure place such as a car or building. If escape is not possible, try to ﬁght back using any object available. Concentrate your kicks and blows on the bear’s face and muzzle.”
Other sources tell me that if a bear tries to enter my tent, I should fight back, as the bear is likely in predatory mode, and I am on the menu. I have to say that I really hope it never comes to that.