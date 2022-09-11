Last week, after hiking about 2 miles up the Trail Creek Trail in the Centennial Mountains north of Kilgore, my sweetheart and I crossed paths with two men dressed in camo and toting lethal weapons.

It was still mid-morning and the temperature was beginning to climb. The two men were relaxed and sitting on a ridge with a commanding view of the creek canyons and surrounding hillsides. They were archery hunters.

Tags

Recommended for you