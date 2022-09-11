Last week, after hiking about 2 miles up the Trail Creek Trail in the Centennial Mountains north of Kilgore, my sweetheart and I crossed paths with two men dressed in camo and toting lethal weapons.
It was still mid-morning and the temperature was beginning to climb. The two men were relaxed and sitting on a ridge with a commanding view of the creek canyons and surrounding hillsides. They were archery hunters.
“We’ve seen a few things,” one hunter said. “But it’s been pretty quiet.” They had a spotting scope and said they were just enjoying being outside.
I was enjoying being outside too. The south side of the Centennial Range — that sub-range of the Beaverhead Mountains that sits along the Idaho-Montana border — features several enjoyable trails. Probably the most popular trail in the range is the short hike up to Aldous and Hancock lakes. Another popular trail is on the east end of the range going up to Mount Jefferson. Since it was Labor Day, we were looking for “not so popular” and settled on a hike up to Salamander Lakes, an area to the west of Aldous Lake.
Salamander Lakes are really small ponds tucked in near the base of the range’s main crest. The route we took was about 3 miles up to the first “lake” following the Trail Creek Trail (although the sign says it’s 2.5 miles). We took the lollipop route (a stem with a loop) in a clockwise fashion and found that to be a pleasant approach.
The trail passes two ponds, and after the second one, the trail goes steadily downhill to reconnect with the main trail and back to the trailhead.
The trail passes through an old burn area with intermittent patches of forest. Going early in the day helps beat the lack of shade.
The only critters we saw were birds and rodents. We did see signs and scat of deer and canines.
At the first pond, we saw a campsite with a tent set up but not occupied. We assumed that the large, heavy canvas tent was left by horse-packing hunters staking a claim on a camping spot.
The Centennial Range, one of the few in the Rocky Mountains that stretches east-west, is an important wildlife corridor connecting the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem to other northern areas in Montana. All the main critters either live here or pass through during a typical year. With that in mind, it’s a good idea for visitors to carry bear spray.
Just before the trail arrives at the first “lake,” it connects with the Continental Divide Trail. About 60 miles of the CDT winds along the Centennial Range before entering Yellowstone National Park.
Here, we started seeing CDT markers along the trail. In theory, this trail goes from Canada to Mexico, following the Continental Divide, but some sections are poor to nonexistent trails.
There is also a delineated Continental Divide bike route (which avoids sections of wilderness areas) that follows mostly parallel dirt roads and some single track. I have friends who are currently riding this 3,087-mile route that starts in Banff, Alberta, Canada and ends at the Mexican border in Antelope Wells, New Mexico.
On the way home from our hike we stopped at the Kilgore Store just south of the Centennials. Kilgore is a town of a few hundred widely spaced people. Stepping into the tiny store is like walking back into the 1950s — bring cash. I think the holiday weekend cleaned out most of the store’s goodies. We got their last two ice cream bars and root beer.
Getting there: Drive 49 miles north of Idaho Falls on Interstate 15 and take the Dubois exit heading east. Stay on the main road through town and head east, then north (follow signs to Kilgore) for 27 miles to the town of Kilgore. At the T intersection at about 28 miles (just past the Kilgore store), turn left (west) and drive about .25 miles. Take your next right (north); this becomes Forest Service Road 026 and drive about 4 miles to where the road splits. Keep straight at the split and drive another 1.5 miles to a junction with Road 027 (just past Cottonwood Creek). At the junction, turn left (west) staying on Road 026, and go .8 miles to Road 029. Turn right (north) onto 029 and go 2 more miles to the trailhead at the end of the road. The trailhead has parking for several vehicles. The road is passable for most cars.