Some summer activities are just fun challenges meant to keep us in shape. Others are just crazy shenanigans that friends rope you into.
With this LoToJa (a 206-mile race from Logan, Utah, to Jackson, Wyo.) thing, I’ve yet to figure out what category it falls into. Right now, I’m going with “fun challenge with pain.”
Last weekend, a group of us cycling friends drove to Preston (home of Napoleon Dynamite) to recon and practice the large middle section of the LoToJa race. The first stage of the race goes from Logan to Preston and is mostly flat, so we skipped that part.
From Preston, the race goes over Strawberry Pass into Montpelier. This section features a 20-mile-long uphill before topping out and descending into Montpelier after about 47 miles.
As expected, our group of about 13 riders broke into subgroups depending on their motivation and effort. We mostly regrouped at the Maverick station in Montpelier and prepared for the next stage.
I refilled my water bottles and bought a large dill pickle. Another biker followed suit. The woman behind the cash register asked why cyclists were buying dill pickles. We told her that it restored salt and perked us up. I also like to eat something other than the sweet junk that usually fills my pockets (snack bars and Shot Bloks).
From Montpelier, the route goes to Afton, Wyo., over two big hills. The first one is call Geneva Hill after the tiny town nearby. The second is Salt River Pass. Both climbs are thankfully much shorter than the first climb out of Preston, but they come in the later part of the day when temperatures are higher. The heat saps your energy. Some riders in the group were complaining about hot feet.
I found that my overall energy was lower than I wanted and I chalked it up to having an injured shoulder that my body was trying to heal (or at least that’s my excuse). At the end of the day, my shoulder was achy and swelled some.
From the top of Salt River Pass the route is almost all downhill to Afton (at this point you’ve come about 84 miles).
One rider in our group took one for the team. He ran over glass that cut through his tire and ended his ride. The puncture sounded like an ear-piercing whistle.
At Afton, all but a handful dropped out of the ride. I wanted to ride the section from Afton to Alpine, Wyo., because I hadn’t done it before. It turned out to be fast and mostly a gentle downhill. Although I generally don’t like the traffic — there was plenty of it on this section — I think the vehicles passing by helped us with a drafting effect.
Three of us arrived by bike in Alpine after 125 miles. We were toast. We headed for Yankee Doodles Café in Alpine and joined up with the others for dinner. I watched the people around me downing milkshakes and burgers and my stomach said “NO!” I ended up with 2½ tall glasses of Pepsi, a cup of soup and a plate of fries. I only got halfway through the fries and gave up.
LoToJa is in two weeks. I hope for a bit cooler weather, lots of people to draft behind and a stomach that will let me eat a cheese burger when it’s over.