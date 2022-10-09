So that you know where of I speak, I’ve been around pigs. My Dad used to raise a few and I had an uncle who was big into raising hogs.
I’ve always thought of pigs as a fairly benign farm animal. But last week I briefly crossed paths with pig gangstas.
While on a bike ride out in the desert land surrounding Tucson, Arizona, I glanced down a dirt driveway leading to a distant house and I saw two javelinas accosting a large plastic trash bag. Javelinas (also known as peccaries) travel in gangs called squadrons. Like other street thugs, they wander the desert looking for weaklings to pound to a pulp.
In case you are wondering, javelinas are wild pigs that live in the southwestern deserts. But they’re not just pigs gone wild. They are sinister looking cousins of pigs. They’re dark and covered with black spiky hair and sport large sharp tusks sticking out that I’m told can do some serious damage to whatever wants to mess with them.
Unlike pigs down on the farm, these javelinas seem grumpy, like they’re always itching for a fight.
My in-laws tell me that, besides raiding trash cans, javelinas eat prickly pear cactus, thorns and all. No wonder they always look like they’re in a bad mood, they’re constantly battling mouth sores.
The pair I saw gave me that look. You know the look. The same look you get from that greasy-haired, unshaven punk on the street playing with his switchblade, bad tattoos, and a cigarette drooping out of his mouth. If the javelinas spoke English, I expected they would have said, “Whatcha lookin’ at grandpa?”
I was expecting javelinas to be about the size of a small cocker spaniel, but these were more in the 50-pound range. Perhaps raiding trash bags has treated them well. They also eat roots and grubs and other cactus things.
When I got home, I stalked javelinas online and learned they are famous for being stinky (though I didn’t get close enough to confirm this).
First javelina: “Whoa Fred, you really smell ripe today. Been getting into the Johnson’s garbage again?”
Second javelina: “Nope. Found me some awesome goo near the highway. I call this perfume Eau de Roadkill.”
One of my in-laws’ neighbors told the story of taking out her trash can for the garbage collector early one morning and being greeted by a large javelina. She backed away, carrying her trash can with her. “I was trying to keep the can between me and the animal but it kept coming at me.” She thought the javelina gangster was after her, but all it really wanted was to check out her trash.
I was asked if outside rock climbing was coming to an end with the cooler fall weather. The answer is no.
With the cooler weather, now those crags that were too hot to climb during the summer are good to go. Crags such as Teddy Bear Cove (near Massacre Rocks), Pointless Crag (near Wolf Flats on the Snake River Road), South Park crag (farther up the Snake River Road), the Playground (Blackfoot River Canyon), Boot Camp Wall (Blackfoot River Canyon), Crank Cave (Blackfoot River Canyon), and others, are now good to go in the cooler weather. Previously they were mostly just climbable in the early morning.
The popular Fins climbing area near Howe is still a go if you time things right and keep an eye on the weather. The walls are in the sun in the morning and go into the shade in the afternoon.
If you’re going to the high peaks, keep in mind that recent storms have left snow at the 11,000-foot level and above. The Grand Teton climbing rangers posted a photo Sept. 28 of a snow-covered Owen-Spaulding route. The summer of 2022 is officially over.
