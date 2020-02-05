On Saturday, the bombs were dropping.
As I skied through the forest on the Tyro Loop trail just off of the Y Junction near Kelly Canyon I was passing under tall trees, the branches were loaded with heavy snow. As the sun rose and warmed the tops of the trees, the snow would release setting off a chain reaction. The snow above would fall and hit the branches below, knocking off the snow releasing more snow. The heavy snow would hit the ground with a crash like distant mortar fire. Sometimes falling snow would snap off branches.
In my earlier days of cross-country skiing I used to think it was funny to try and wack a snow-covered branch just when another skier was passing under it. But I learned that it often backfires launches the snow back in my direction. (Those juvenile tactics also led to fewer and fewer skiing partners.)
On Saturday, I started to hear crashes nearby. I was thinking maybe I could be lucky and the white bombs would miss me. Not long after I had that thought, CRASH. I was covered with freshly released snow, like the Gatorade bucket on the winning football coach.
The snow wasn’t the best on Saturday. It was icy and crusty — at least in the morning when I was there. On the areas where I was breaking trail, I was busting through an inch of crust with powder below it.
It wasn’t my favorite type of skiing.
With the sun coming out strong, I wondered if I hadn’t picked the wrong activity. I could have gone to the desert near American Falls to rock climb or even the sunny side of Ross Park in Pocatello.
I did a short tour around the Tyro Loop and decided to head home.
The ski back down the road to Kelly Canyon Ski Resort and the parking lot was at mach speed. I was doing the pizza shape with my skis most of the way and still ripping down the icy hill.
I think the conditions were better suited for snowshoers.
Back in the parking lot I noticed that a few people haven’t gotten the message about the dog ban at Kelly Canyon and the adjacent National Forest trails. I saw three dogs on Saturday morning.
If you want to have an outing with your dog, a better bet is the Little Kelly Canyon trail at the bottom of the hill (about a mile down the road from the resort).
This trail is perfect for snowshoers and skiers with climbing skins. The trail climbs to the top of the canyon rim.
Coming down this trail in packed conditions on cross-country skis is similar to an Olympic bobsled run.