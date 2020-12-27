Without a doubt, 2020 has been a difficult year. And it doesn’t look like it is over yet. The vaccine for COVID-19, while in the initial distribution phase, is still going to take months to get to everyone in the country, and its long-term efficacy is still unknown. Some experts are predicting that restrictions will last until at least June. That is six more months of trying to find something to do.
Over the past summer and fall, nature has come to the rescue of many. This may be one disguised blessing of this pandemic. Americans are getting outdoors more and, as many studies have shown, increased exposure to nature improves overall mental and physical health. So, the question is, how do we continue that trend now? What can we do to stay engaged with nature and avoid crowds?
Everyone’s first thought, and this was proven by a dramatic increase in visitors despite the increased potential for COVID-19 exposure, has been to visit national parks. Finding solace in a national park this summer was a challenge. When we visited Glacier National Park in October, we found it crowded and impossible to get a parking space at Logan Pass. Even the week before Yellowstone closed to prepare for winter visitation, roads were packed with visitors by ten o’clock in the morning. Clearly, national parks aren’t the answer if we want to get the full benefit of a nature recharge.
We are fortunate to reside in eastern Idaho. Public land is just outside the door no matter where we live, and there are plenty of activities to engage in. Winter does complicate this just a little, but there are still many things to do. Here is a short list of possibilities.
Go fishing. Yes, you can fish in the winter. Learn how to ice fish on Palisades, Ririe and Island Park reservoirs or fish the South Fork, Henry’s Fork or main stem of the Snake River. You might just find that the old adage, “Days spent fishing are not subtracted from one’s life” is true.
Skiing, snowshoeing or walking. These activities require little expense; a quality pair of snowshoes can be had for around $80, and even used cross-country ski outfits are plentiful and under $100 (sometimes much less). Groomed trails can be found on the Idaho State Department of Parks and Recreation website (Park n’ Ski pass required) or just take off cross-country.
Birdwatching. This activity has really boomed in the past 10 months as people have discovered an activity that can be done in the backyard. Hang up a bird feeder, grab a set of binoculars and you are set. If you want to get out and see other birds, check out Deer Parks west of Menan Buttes. Thousands of swans, geese and ducks make this their winter home.
Forest watching. Believe it or not, this has been a big deal in Japan for a thousand years. The idea is to visit a quiet place (it doesn’t have to be a forest) and sit or slowly wander without a goal in mind. Try to really see what you are looking at, and forget about cares and worries for a while. This may be the most therapeutic of all outdoor activities.
You can extend the effect of most of these activities by coming home and writing about them in a journal. This gives you a chance to really reflect on just what it was that you enjoyed about the day.
Whatever activity you choose, just get outside as much as possible. You will be better for it.