Now that “stay at home” is a governmental degree for Idahoans and not just a request, many people are going to get far more familiar with living rooms, dens and backyards than they ever knew was possible. If we aren’t prepared with some ideas, though, this familiarity can lead to boredom very quickly. Homes, and particularly backyards, don’t have to be prisons for the next several weeks, however. Here are some suggestions to help us stay busy.
The National Wildlife Federation has a backyard habitat program where you can certify your yard as a habitat for wildlife. You can find many ideas on their website, https://www.nwf.org/garden-for-wildlife/create. Wildlife needs three basic things in order to flourish: food, water and shelter. Now would be a great time to design or re-design your yard to incorporate features and native plants that will attract and hold wildlife, especially birds.
Bird feeding is another great activity that the whole family can enjoy. Clean your feeders before putting them out following these guidelines from Cornell University’s All About Birds website: “To clean your feeder, take it apart and use a dishwasher on a hot setting or hand wash either with soap and boiling water or with a dilute bleach solution (no more than 1 part bleach to 9 parts water). Rinse thoroughly and allow to dry before refilling.”
If you don’t have feeders, building some is a great activity that can be done indoors and one that kids can participate in. If you are creative, you will find that you likely already have the materials on hand. Anything from milk jugs to old plates to logs can work. Check the internet or Pinterest for more ideas than you can create in a lifetime.
Along with feeders, consider creating a birdbath. Water attracts birds almost as well as feeders. One of my favorites was a large, flat sandstone rock that I hollowed out using my angle grinder. It was natural-looking and worked well and the birds loved it. However, even a large dishpan, cookie sheet or just about anything else that can hold a shallow “pond” of water will work.
Along with a birdbath, the sound of dripping water attracts birds. Make a dripper by drilling a tiny (very tiny) hole in the lid of a 2-liter pop bottle or something similar. Fill the bottle and hang it upside down over the birdbath. If you can attach a little dripline hose, birds will land on the hose and drink from the dripping water.
Once the feeders are up and the bird action begins, establish a blind (called a hide in Great Britain), and slowly move it closer each day. You can spend hours in the blind watching and photographing birds while they go about their business.
Lead kids on a backyard safari. This can be a scavenger hunt or a “see what’s out there” adventure. Remember, since kids are closer to the ground, things down low hold more interest for them. Looking under rocks, logs and among roots often yields unexpected treasures (watch out for spiders and hornets, though).
Trying to do something positive to combat the COVID-19 side-effect of boredom, I created a new section on my website, nature-track.com. Go to the home page and click on the tab labeled “For Parents and Teachers.” It has a lot of ideas and resources.
We will all get through this, but until then we need to support each other as best we can.