Last week I was called into the local rock climbing gym to pass off a lead-climbing test for a new couple in town.
They both told me how excited they were to have moved to Idaho Falls a couple of weeks ago from Bowling Green, Kentucky where they graduated from college.
She speaks in a buttery-sweet Southern belle accent and he has that Spanish Antonio Banderas accent. “I’m from Monterrey, Mexico.” The Mexico came across as “Meh-hee-co.” They were both immediately likable.
My rock climbing radar alarms went off. “Monterrey? Did you climb at El Potrero Chico?” I asked him. El Potrero Chico is a provincial park north of Monterrey that has become in recent years an international climbing destination.
“It was my home crag,” he said. “It was where I learned to climb.”
“Wow! I’ve always wanted to go there,” I told him. I made a mental note that I needed to become his new best friend.
“We spent a few weeks there this past winter climbing,” the Southern Belle said. “It was wonderful.”
“That’s usually all I ever hear about the place,” I said.
The couple took professional jobs here in Idaho Falls after studying the best options for work and play.
“We wanted a place that had good outdoor opportunities and we saw all the things surrounding Idaho Falls,” she said. “We bought your book, too. To study all the places to go rock climbing. We’ve never lived where there are real mountains.”
They said where they lived in Kentucky, the nearest climbing areas were 3.5 hours away. But they still went regularly anyway.
Anxious to dive in, they had already climbed at The Fins near Howe and were excited to visit all the other nearby crags.
“And we want to go skiing in the winter,” he said.
Welcome to eastern Idaho, I told them.
It reminded me of living in Mississippi more than 30 years ago. I was a Western boy working at a daily newspaper in the deep South and eventually began longing for the mountains and open spaces of home. We moved to Idaho Falls thinking maybe we would stick around for a few years and move along. But, as I’ve noticed with others, Idaho Falls has a way of settling you in. Things are comfortable enough and near enough to world class activities without being so close that you have to put up with and pay for resort town hassles and expenses.
This new Kentucky couple is diving right in. I remember within the first month of moving here, hiking to Alaska Basin in the Teton Range and spending the night. I was in heaven. I hiked all over the Tetons that first summer and then started checking off trails in Yellowstone National Park, the Snake River Range and central Idaho. I learned that people come from the world over to visit where we live to raft, hike, hunt, fish, climb, camp, ski, bike, etc.
Idaho Falls may not be heaven, but heavenly places are just next door.