Last week was our annual winter pilgrimage to West Yellowstone, Mont., to relax, eat too much and cross-country ski.
We drove into town, dumped off our stuff at a motel and headed to the Madison River trails just east of town. These Riverside trails start just inside the Yellowstone National Park boundary and don’t require you to pass through the park gate. There is an “Upriver Loop” and “Downriver Loop.”
The trail starts heading due east on a groomed trail for about a mile until it comes to near the Madison River where the Downriver Loop follows the river flowing roughly north, then loops back to the starting trail. The farthest loops were skier-groomed. That 6-mile outing was to burn some calories before dinner.
The shorter Upriver Loop along the Madison River heads south. Along these trails, you’ll usually see waterfowl in the river and that awesome Yellowstone scenery. Most of the big critters seem to be off some place warmer, but occasionally moose pass through the area.
There is also a Boundary Trail that parallels U.S. Highway 191 and the west edge of Yellowstone National Park for a couple of miles. The Boundary Trail can be accessed from the same trailhead as the Riverside trails or from the north end near the Baker’s Hole Campground north of town off of Highway 191 about 3 miles.
After working up an appetite, we had dinner at The Gusher, a burger/pizza place in town.
We stayed at the Branding Iron Motel. It seems most of the West Yellowstone motels are fairly busy and need to be booked at least a week or more in advance if you’re staying on the weekend.
The next morning we stopped off at the Free Heel & Wheel store to buy some replacement ski poles — the kind with those fancy grips and straps — and some souvenir socks. At the Free Heel & Wheel you can pick up some free maps that offer directions and tiny descriptions of some of the ski trails in the area. These pocket-size, color maps also describe the premiere, groomed Rendezvous Trail System on the south end of West Yellowstone (a fee is charged). These trails are groomed for skate and classic skiing and also feature a shooting range for biathlon skiers.
We next drove about 20 miles north of town to some trails we had never visited before. Parking is a plowed pullout on the right side of the road near mile marker 22. We opted for the Fawn Pass Trail and followed this self-groomed route about 4.5 miles up a gentle rise into the national park. We did this as an up-and-back, but if you continue on, after about 5 miles, the trail connects with the Bighorn Pass Trail and can loop back eventually to the Fawn Pass Trailhead.
This trail offered sections of forest and wide-open meadows covered in 3 to 4 feet of snow. The only sign of critters were some fresh fox tracks and one spot where the fox had dug a hole in the snow to get at some rodents.
For my loyal readers (all three of you) who have made it this far into the column, I have a treat. The Idaho Falls Nordic Ski Patrol has given me a few more Banff Mountain Film Festival coupons to watch this season’s adventure films. I want to give them away. So here’s how we’ll do it: Be one of the first five people to email me and say “Give me the tickets” AND tell me what fun things you’ve been up to in the outdoors recently in a sentence or two. It’s that easy. Send me an email and tell me what you’ve been up to. This will be first-come, first-to win. Send emails to jpainter@postregister.com.