On a recent drive over to Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge, Montana, west of Island Park, we were stunned by the numerous mountain bluebirds we saw. There were multiple flocks of up to 20 birds. I assumed at first that these were the broods from the summer as this area is a bluebird hotspot, and they may have been, but I got to wondering if they could be migrating flocks.
Autumn migration is a much different animal than spring migration. In the spring, there is an urgency to get to the breeding ground, establish a territory, find a mate and get with the business of procreation. Timing is critical and routes are direct. Birds still have to stop to refuel but they move at a relentless pace once they get started.
In the fall, migration may stretch over a much longer time as birds swoop into new habitats to take advantage of resources there. It is interesting that the same environmental triggers that initiate spring migration also help to trigger fall migration, just in reverse. For instance, increasing daylight helps to trigger spring migration, and decreasing day length helps to trigger fall migration. Warming temperatures promote spring migration, cooling temperatures promote autumn migration. Food increases along a south-to-north gradient and spring migrants follow it. Fall migrants follow food sources as well, finding increasingly more food as they fly south.
There is one thing that spring migrants do not have to concern themselves with that is top of mind for fall migrants. Are the nestlings ready for their first big journey south? Parents generally won’t leave until their nestlings are ready for the trip or at least able to care for themselves.
Location is yet another factor. For both spring and fall migrations, those that travel the furthest typically leave the earliest.
The timing of fall migration depends a lot upon the species or guild of species. For instance, shorebirds may start migrating as early as July 1 and may be mostly gone by the end of September. Many hawks are on the move by late August. Warblers are highly variable. For instance, one of our favorites, the common yellowthroat, may have already left our area. Another favorite, the yellow-rumped warbler, may stick around until mid-October. Sparrows of most sorts hang out in summer areas until late October and early November. Hummingbirds have already begun their migration. We haven’t seen ours in over a week.
Waterfowl are the most visible of the autumn migrants. They migrate late in the fall. However, migration for a number of duck species may still be precipitated by a cold front. Apparently, they can sense when the water is about to freeze up and they migrate ahead of that event. When major cold fronts pass, migrants are so numerous that they can be seen on radar, moving away from the storm.
Here are a few things we can do to help migrating birds. Begin by planning your landscape to include late-summer blooming flowers. A well-planned yard can be a great help to migrants.
It is especially important to practice untidy gardening. Leave fruits, dried-up seed-bearing flowers and berries to provide a refueling stop for birds. Winter birds will appreciate them too. Avoid pruning trees and shrubs in the fall. Leave the extra cover for the birds. In fact, build a brush pile from earlier trimming efforts as easy escape cover. Leave the leaves on the gardens until spring, or better yet, don’t pick it up at all. Leaf litter is a great place for birds to forage for invertebrates.
You can also provide roosting boxes (I will cover these in detail in a future article). Roosting boxes can help migrants, as well as year-round birds, survive cold temperatures at night.
Fall migration may not be as spectacular as spring migration, but it is just as important. Help these birds out if you can. They will appreciate it.
Note: Friends of Camas NWR is having its annual membership meeting as part of the annual Birds, Bugles and Brunch event at the refuge Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to noon. Attendees do not have to be a member to participate in BB&B.
Activities include hay wagon rides around the auto tour with United States Fish and Wildlife Service personnel narrating, guided bird walks and several kids’ activities with invertebrates and making plaster casts of various animal prints. A free brunch will be provided. Reservations are not required, but notifying Brian Wehausen (Brian_Wehausen@fws.gov) of your intent to attend and the number in your party would be appreciated so there is enough food on hand.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
