My youngest son bought a bicycle.
It’s one of those fancy touring bikes with racks for carrying panniers and it’s built sturdy, to last forever. He said he got the bike so he could go on long tours with his Dad. (A little more information: My youngest son is married and in his late 20s.)
So, as we talked about his new bike over the phone, of course, we immediately began making plans to do a ride together.
He lives in Moscow, Idaho and doesn’t have much vacation time to work with. With that restriction, we started looking around for ride possibilities in the northern Idaho area. We’re looking for three or four-day trips with cheap camping along the way.
My general go to for information is the Adventure Cycling Association. This group is all about tour biking and has maps and routes all over the country. I have several of their maps and find the group’s information to usually be spot on.
Sure enough, they have a great ride that passes near Moscow. A piece of the Lewis and Clark Route along Highway 12 from Lewiston to Missoula, Montana. Of course, the complete Lewis and Clark bicycle route starts out in Missouri and goes all the way to the mouth of the Columbia River on the coast. I doubt Lewis or Clark would recognize much of the route today. We’ve managed to tame much of it down to a civilized mess in the last 200 years.
This small section through Idaho would be about 250 miles — just about right for a quickie vacation on two wheels.
One of the fun things about these types of vacations — whether it be big mountaineering objectives, tour bike rides across the country, week-long backpacking trips — half the fun is in the planning and preparation.
There’s organizing the logistics, getting in shape, honing your skills, practicing for the hard parts and buying new gear. It’s all part of the fun and stoke.
Sometimes everything goes exactly according to plan, but that’s rare. Generally, I find you make decisions on the fly, have unexpected experiences, and that’s what makes it an adventure.
My sons and I have had many adventures together. Some are thrilling and some harrowing. And the memories get talked about and passed down as family heirlooms.
As more and more events get canceled (the Cache Valley Century Ride for July just bit the dust), some events are thinking of new ways to make things happen. One is the Run to the Summit Series and Wrun For Wray.
Wrun for Wray is part of the 22-mile Run to the Summit Series where contestants run from the base to the summit and back to the base at three ski resorts: Grand Targhee (the Wrun For Wray segment), Snow King and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. The events have been canceled and are now being done on your own time between July 1 and Aug. 16 and recorded on Strava, the online virtual tracker. Prizes are given for different categories, such as top finishers, youngest, oldest, etc.
For details and sign up, go to https://summitseries.athlete360.com/