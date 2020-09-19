Among the pro-level racers at the Logan to Jackson 200-mile race last week, four people made it a photo finish at 9 hours 2 minutes and 48 seconds. Cameron Hoffman of Smithfield, Utah beat out three other Utah guys for the win.
Local competitive racers also had great results, including Brandon Nelson of Ammon who placed first in his category with a time of 9:19. Bill’s Bike & Run two-man relay team placed first in their category with a time of 9:24. Paige Michael of Idaho Falls took third place in her category with a time of 10:49. Tandem bike racers that included Jason Speirs finished first in their category at 10:03. Paula Hahn of Idaho Falls came in fifth place in her category at 10:37. There were 696 race participants, 66 women and 630 men, and 526 non racers – 72 women and 453 men. Participants came from around the West and beyond.
In the case of my friend and I who rode LoToJa as a two-man non-race relay this year, I learned that despite all the preparation, months of fitness training, miles of hill climbing, proper nutrition and tuning up your bike, luck still plays a role in the final outcome.
Our goal was to finish LoToJa in about 10 hours. In our case, my friend rode the first of five stages, I rode the second and third stages and he was to pick up the final two. Distance and effort wise, our portions were roughly equal.
All was going well up through the end of stage three. I got lucky by hooking on to some fast groups and drafting behind them all the way to Afton, Wyo. We were right on track time wise when I pulled into the relay exchange station to hand off my timing chip to my partner. I was feeling confident in our time so far. But then the first of a few unlucky events occurred. As I pulled into the exchange, my partner was nowhere to be found. Neither was our support driver. I started to panic. I found our support vehicle, but it was empty. I started to see some of the people I had worked so hard to pass, zooming down the road ahead of us.
Then 5 minutes later, my partner showed up. He was attending to some important business — stuck in line at the Porta-Potty. When you gotta go, you gotta go. We saw several minutes go down the drain.
My partner took off and headed to Alpine, Wyo., and the next exchange point. We drove ahead and waited. And waited. And waited. He showed up long after he was due and looked like he lost a fight with a cheese grader. Blood was dripping from a knee and elbow, knuckles were skinned, his jersey torn. He could have auditioned for a grade B zombie movie. (I know what you’re thinking: Aren’t all zombie movies grade B?)
My partner said he reached for his water bottle, took his eyes off the road for a moment, and hit something and crashed onto the highway. His bike was OK, but his body was stinging. We gave him some pain pills and he insisted on finishing the next stage into Jackson, Wyo. Away he went, a little slower than before.
When he arrived at the finish line, we gingerly walked him to the emergency medical tech van to be patched up. The EMTs told us he looked better than one of the cyclists who had broken bones.
Our total time ended up at 11 hours.
Luck is definitely an important part of the equation.