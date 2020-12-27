Of course that bit of wildlife magic happened after I tucked away my camera deep inside a coat pocket to warm up its batteries.
“Julie, Julie!” I said, urgently pointing at a tiny creature about 15 yards away. “Look right there.”
It was a weasel, all white except for the tip of its nose and the point of its black tail. It was about the size of a typical sub sandwich. The tiny animal seemed to float across the surface of the snow like a magical fairy, pausing to look us over, then hurrying on to disappear into the woods at Harriman State Park.
“It’s so cute,” Julie said. Julie loves fairies by the way.
“They are, but they’re ferocious predators,” I said.
We were skiing along the Henry’s Fork River just south of the Railroad Ranch and had stopped to look at the swans and ducks. For the next 10 minutes we skied and talked about weasels.
We were on one of those early season shakedown trips. The trails were not groomed, but some kind snowshoers tromped a bit of a trail in. The snow was in near perfect condition so we had no troubles. The depths at that time were maybe 18 inches.
—-
Dave Pace, who calls himself the “Hut Caretaker” for the two Idaho Falls Ski Club’s warming hut tents above Kelly Canyon, reports that both huts are installed and ready for visitors.
Pace said several volunteers put up the huts and stocked them with firewood last week.
The Kelly Mountain hut off the logging road is offered for overnight stays and can be reserved by contacting the Ski Club’s cross-country coordinator, Maureen Finnerty at 208-681-3556.
Staying overnight at the hut is popular and the club reports that last year most weekends were reserved.
“We also do trail maintenance as well as put up, maintain, and take down all the signage,” Pace said of the cross-country and snowshoe trails located past the Kelly Canyon Ski Resort. “There was 18 inches of snow up at Morgan Summit, so it is definitely winter ski season up there now.”
Grooming for the trails outside of the ski resort’s “Shred Trails” is done by the Forest Service with the help of volunteers, particularly Steve Evans, and is usually done Thursday mornings.
The Kelly Canyon Ski Resort is offering a free parking area near its lower parking lot for people who only wish to access the Forest Service land.
Pace said the Idaho Falls Nordic Ski Patrol provided funds to replace the aging warming hut tents in recent years. Think of it as your Banff Mountain Film Festival ticket purchases being put to good use.
—-
Speaking of the Banff Mountain Film Festival, I’ve been getting a few photo submissions for the contest we’re running. Keep those entries coming. We’re giving away online tickets to watch one of two shows on your computer or TV at home because the in-person shows have all been canceled this year due to the pandemic.
Email your entries to jpainter@postregister.com. Deadline is the end of next month.