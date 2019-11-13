The sun was warming up the crag on Saturday to the point that some guys were taking off their shirts. Then it got scary.
We walked around a corner of the wall to check on a favorite rock climbing route and saw two guys in skivvies. OK, maybe it was their swimsuits, but it sure looked like their undies. We turned around and went to the other end of the wall.
It just goes to show that when the warm weather comes out on a beautiful fall day, people get a bit exuberant.
During my drive down the Snake River road east of Heise on Saturday, I saw people fishing, biking, motorbiking, camping, playing on ATVs, hiking, rock climbing and boating on the river. There was even a small airplane putting up and down the river canyon. It was basically full gas for whatever outdoor activity you wanted to indulge in. And there were plenty of people outside getting after it. The rock wall had several groups.
It’s nice when the good weather lines up with the weekends for us working stiffs. It’s looking like this coming Saturday also could be a nice one.
Be careful of the big animals this time of year. On the drive home I was staring at a deer in an adjacent field, when another deer jumped across the road in front of me.
On the other end of the weather spectrum, there were dozens of ice fishers poking holes in the ice at Henry’s Lake and doing quite well.
“I got out on the ice about 5:30 in the morning and by noon I landed 38,” said Dennis Burling of Idaho Falls. “Between my Dad and I, we landed 55. It’s just red hot. We didn’t get any monsters, but we took home a 4-pounder each. That’s plenty to eat for me and momma.”
When the word gets out that fishing is hot through the ice, the crowds show up. “Over on the east side of the lake near Staley Springs it looked like a city over there,” Burling said. “I’ll bet there were 300 people over there out on the ice.”
The lake is frozen over, but the ice can be thin in some areas where springs come in. Idaho Fish and Game advises caution. The anglers I’ve talked to say the ice is between 5 and 8 inches — 4 inches is generally considered the minimum for safe conditions. Burling said there were some long cracks in the ice that caused him some worry when things moved some.
“I hate leaving when the fishing is good, but I’d rather live to fish another day,” he said.
Ice fishing at Henry’s Lake closes at the end of the year. By then, other lakes, ponds and rivers should be frozen over and ready for business.