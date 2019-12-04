It started snowing the night before Thanksgiving in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at about 7 p.m.
I was out with my sweetheart walking about the foothill-streets tucked up against the Sandia Mountains at about 5 p.m. We passed a man standing in his driveway and he said, “Snow is coming. S’posed to be here at 7 o’clock.”
I looked at the sky and wondered where the snow was going to come from. There were still patches of blue. Albuquerque is a Rocky Mountain city. Down by the Rio Grande, it’s elevation is 4,900 feet (about the same as Idaho Falls), but up where we were next to the Sandia Mountains, it’s 6,700 feet (higher than Kelly Canyon Ski Resort).
After dinner, about 7 p.m., I looked out the window of my in-laws and saw snowflakes falling. It snowed all night.
I spent an hour shoveling the 8 inches of snow off the driveway and walk to make way for expected relatives coming for Thanksgiving dinner.
Getting 8 inches of snow was not a normal event for Albuquerque. Some cars were struggling to make it up the hilly roads in the neighborhood.
I asked my father in-law if he had any snowmelt because the snow was still falling and I didn’t want my shoveling efforts to be in vain.
“Snowmelt?”
“You know, like rock salt,” I said.
He went in the house and came back out with a small round box of Morton’s table salt. Clearly, snowmelt was not a common tool in his arsenal for dealing with snowfall.
I drove to a nearby grocery store.
“If we have any snowmelt, it would be at the front of the store at the entrance,” a checker said.
I returned with a bag and spread it on the walks. I didn’t need to worry too much. By the evening, most of the snow had melted away. The next day, the streets were clear. Kids’ Thanksgiving snowmen were mushy lumps with a carrot sticking out.
One of the fun things about visiting Albuquerque is all the nearby trails into to the canyons and slopes of the Sandia Mountains that rim the east side. Depending on where you live, they’re practically within walking distance.
On Saturday, we hiked the Pino Trail a few miles up toward the ridge of the range. We turned around when the snow was about ankle deep.
It was fun hiking from a desert environment of cactus and scrub oak, into tall ponderosa forest and pinyon pines.
Besides hiking and primitive camping, many of the trails offer sweet mountain biking. One in-law claims he can mountain bike year-round — when the sun is shinning and the trails are snow-free.
The area also has some “pocket wildernesses” in some of the canyons along the range. The areas are protected environments next to the city to keep them from man’s encroachment.
Snowfall in eastern Idaho has opened up some areas to cross-country skiing.
The Teton Canyon Road has been groomed for skiers and conditions are said to be OK and should improve with more snow. Harriman State Park is reporting about 6 inches of snow and won’t groom until they have another foot on the ground. There is skiable snow at Kelly Canyon, but trails are not groomed yet.
The region’s ski resorts are running with early season conditions.