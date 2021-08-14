The weather for our 90-mile ride from Preston to Afton, Wyo., last week ended almost how it started.
In Preston, we were about to start pedaling from a gas station at the north end of town when a cloud burst sent people back into their vehicles or under huddled under eaves. In Afton, about six hours later, we were sitting at the Rocky Mountain Seafood restaurant waiting for our basket of fish and chips to arrive when a cloud burst brought a dramatic rush of hailstones bouncing off the streets.
“Good thing we decided not to ride farther to Alpine,” said a member of our party.
The group of cyclists were doing their annual training ride for the Logan, Utah to Jackson, Wyo., race coming up in September. The 206-mile course starts in Logan and takes people over three mountain passes and through the towns of Preston, Montpelier, Afton, Alpine, Wyo., Hoback, Wyo., and Jackson.
The training ride was over the meaty sections of the race course covering the three passes that rise up between Preston and Afton, gaining nearly 5,000 feet and covering about 90 miles. I try to look at it as three big downhills to zoom down rather than passes to grind up. Some sections were 45 mph or faster.
I was just along for the fun of it because I’m not signed up this year to race Logan to Jackson. I wonder if some of the LOTOJA race’s popularity is due to there not being many other cycling events around?
Last weekend’s route starts along state Highway 36 and takes you through beautiful country. The first leg from Preston to Montpelier is a treat with mellow traffic and lots of mountain scenery. At one point a deer crossed the road in front of me. At the tiny town of Ovid, the route connects with Highway 89 before entering Montpelier. From there, the route follows U.S. Highway 89 into Afton and beyond. Here the traffic gets much busier. In fact, I couldn’t stop remarking about how much traffic there was for a Friday. Many of the vehicles were from out of state.
One thing about doing this particular ride is that you never know what kind of weather you’re going to get. On this occasion, we had wonderful temperatures (about 65 degrees) but it was a bit wet at the start. The wind was a help in some places and a hindrance in other sections.
Overall, I enjoyed the ride, mostly because I had no pressure to push myself hard. Perhaps if I were doing the race in a few weeks like others in our group, I’d be more inclined to put the hammer down.
I do have concerns about the course for the upcoming race. One long highway section from Afton to Alpine is under construction and looked a bit dicey for cyclists. Also, the race is on a Saturday and weekend traffic can be heavier.
For some of my friends, doing LOTOJA is an annual tradition and a motivator to keep themselves in shape. Good luck and have fun.
For information on LOTOJA, go to lotoja.com.