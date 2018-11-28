I need to discuss a serious topic.
Boardism.
Not as pernicious as sexism or racism, but a dark stain on our national soul nevertheless. Boardism is the irrational hatred, fueled by deep-seated envy, by skiers of snowboarders.
We’ve all heard the epithets: knuckle dragger, scrape ape, human groomer, pipe monkey, poser. And we’ve heard the cruel jokes: “Why do snowboarders smell? So that blind people can hate them too.”
That’s funny, in a deeply disturbing way, but cruel on so many levels. I have even heard my skier friends disparage snowboarders: reckless, too fast, rude, scrape off the pow, dress funny. Whining like weenies on a campfire.
Hello! I’m right behind you and I can hear you even without my hearing aids! Harrumph harrumph, nothing personal, some of our best friends are boardish. Yeah, sure, but would you let your granddaughter marry one? Not.
And what’s up with the snowboarding bans at Alta and Deer Valley? Rank boardism says I.
You know how at Disneyland they have signs that say “You must be this tall to ride this ride?”
At Alta and Deer Valley their signs say “You must be this snooty to ski here.” Not that I could afford their lift tickets, being on Social Security and all, but still. ...
According to statistics from the National Ski Areas Association, snowboarders constituted 24 percent of visits to ski resorts nationwide. This may seem like a smallish percentage, but if we were to include the number of skiers who secretly wish they were snowboarders, then this number soars to 90 percent. The remaining 10 percent are clinically dead.
Don’t get me wrong, there are times when even I must gently remonstrate with a tweener shredder terrorizing the mountain: “Slow down ya little nosepick before you kill someone!”
Nosepick: “Buzz off grandpa; go fall and break a hip whydoncha?”
Me: Sounds of rupture I suppose. And he didn’t say “buzz.”
But that doesn’t mean we can’t all just get along and share the mountain. After all, my wife Barb is a skier, and we get along just fine. We even ride the lift together and everything.
So let’s all just try to get along and make boardism a thing of the past. If we just try a little understanding, courtesy, consideration and mutual respect.
You know what? Forget all that Kumbaya, hug-therapy stuff I just wrote. We’re snowboarders, man! We ride on the dark side and we like it that way! We don’t need no two-planker love.
We’re bad boys on the hill and proud of it! We are ... Grayz on Trayz! Yeah baby! So there.
And I’m feeling like such a bad boy, I’m gonna get me a flaming skull neck tattoo. If Barb will let me of course.
That’s it for this week kids. Wear a helmet. Respect your elders. Call your mom. See you on the hill.
P.S. How does a snowboarder introduce himself on the hill? “Sorry dude.”
Ha-ha.