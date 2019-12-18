The Post Register Outdoor section is holding a contest to give away five pairs of tickets to the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour showing in Idaho Falls on Jan. 23 (Thursday).
To win a pair of tickets, email a high resolution photo that you took of people having fun outside, preferably in the region’s backcountry. We’re not looking for poses of people standing in front of something famous — action is the best. If you have a short video of a fun outdoor activity, that works, too.
Email your photo or video clip to: jpainter@postregister.com by 5 p.m. Jan. 10. Include your name and phone number and a brief description of what’s going on in your submission. Good luck.