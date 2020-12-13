Win tickets to watch Banff film fest
As is Post Register tradition, the Outdoors section wants to hook up 10 readers with Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival online tickets.
To win a ticket, email an outdoor photo of you, or others doing something outdoorsy. Wildlife photos work too. We’re not looking for posed shots of people standing in front of something.
Send your high resolution photo entrees to jpainter@postregister.com by Feb. 1. Winners will have their photos published in a future Outdoors section.