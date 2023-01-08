Cold fingers sting back to life, pressed firmly against the vent as warm air, fresh from the engine block, puffs on pink digits. The heat reawakens icy toes, and what was numb is now just painful.

I gobble a sandwich. Cameron is lost in his phone. We don’t speak. Not because there’s nothing to say. Our faces are frozen.


Chris Hunt is a longtime eastern Idaho journalist and the author of five books on fly fishing. He’s the author of “Catching Yellowstone’s Wild Trout,” available online and in area fly shops and bookstores.

