This week I was talking to my daughter who lives in British Columbia. She and her husband signed up with the 10K race of the month club.
Apparently the group they joined run a 10K trail run in their area each month. She said it’s a motivator to take her running and fitness to another level.
“I was just running my usual 5K route in the morning and now that won’t cut it anymore,” she said. “Our next race gains 5,000 feet. It’s basically up a mountain and back down again.”
We talked about how motivator goals keep our fitness on track — whether they are competitive or recreational goals.
My goals tend to be mostly recreational with the occasional competition. For example, I love to attend the International Climbers’ Festival in Lander, Wyo., because it gives me an excuse to climb on the sweet limestone cliffs in that area, but I don’t participate in the contests they hold during the festival. But going to the festival each July motivates me to get into and stay in climbing shape.
My oldest son wants to climb Mount Adams this year. It’s a huge volcano in Washington’s Cascade Range. So I have to keep my lungs and legs in shape. Got to keep up with the kids.
There are also a few century bicycle rides coming up this summer that I’d like to join in, and a weeklong tour bike ride in August. So you get the picture. I have plenty of motivation to get into shape and stay there.
With the soggy weather we’ve been having lately and the snow still melting in the hills, the Boise National Forest has extended a closure of a popular off-road vehicle riding area until the end of the month. The plan is to protect trails from getting torn up while they are still muddy.
It’s a reminder to be kind to trails during the wet season. I’m sure many of you have seen trails balloon out around puddles or even duplicate to avoid wet sections. Time to head to the Big Desert and other drier trails while the mountain trails dry out.
On a similar vein, certain areas in the Big Hole Mountains and the Teton Range have had wildlife closures extended to protect deer and elk. These animals are stressed to their limit this time of year and need people to stay away until the snow recedes enough to give them something to replenish their reserves.
The areas off limits are mostly on southern-facing slopes that are the first areas to become snow free. For a map of what’s closed, go to https://idfg.idaho.gov/sites/default/files/media/winterclosureext_8x11_port_20190409_tetonbasin_basemap.pdf.
The fastest woman and man in the Wrun for Wray Targhee Hill Climb to be held June 22 will win season passes to Grand Targhee Resort. The hill climb foot race is held in honor of Wray Landon who was killed in an avalanche several years ago.
This race is the first of three runs in the Summit Series along with Snow King and Rendezvous Hill Climb races. There is a discount this year for those who sign up for all three runs in the series by June 5. Sign up for the Wrun at wrunforwray.athlete360.com.