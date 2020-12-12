A study written about the remains of a 9,000-year-old woman buried in Peru with a hunter’s toolkit has captured national attention for a Wyoming-trained archaeologist and his colleagues while also sparking conversation about sexism.
Based on the find, the scientists concluded the remains and associated tools challenge long-touted beliefs that hunting was mainly a man’s task, while women tended to children and gathered plants for food.
“For far too long, women have been relegated to a diminutive role in the archaeological record according to the old school chauvinistic attitudes in the field of archaeology,” said Bonnie Lawrence-Smith, president of the Wyoming Archaeological Society.
“Throughout time immemorial women have always played a part in the survival of our species, from mother, to forager,” Lawrence-Smith added. “Why is it such a stretch to conceive that, yes, even as a hunter?”
Adrienne Mayor, a professor of Classics and History of Science at Stanford University, agreed. Mayor authored the 2004 book “The Amazons: Lives and Legends of Warrior Women across the Ancient World.”
“Among ancient hunter-gatherers and nomadic peoples of the steppes, an egalitarian lifestyle was not only logical but necessary for survival,” she said. “It makes evolutionary sense to train everyone — male and female — from a young age to use weapons, hunt, and defend the group. Everyone was a stakeholder and everyone could contribute to the group’s flourishing.”
High country
A former University of Wyoming student, Randy Haas thought the news about his study — “Female Hunters of the Early Americas” — would be buried by the nation’s election headlines. Instead, a story about the investigation made the cover of The New York Times. He’s happy the paper has broadened the audience for archaeology and provoked debate.
“In the world of Twitter, everyone has an opinion about it,” he said.
Now an assistant professor of anthropology at the University of California-Davis, Haas grew up hunting with his family and spent part of his college studies exploring high-elevation archaeology sites in Wyoming’s mountains. Once thought to be too inhospitable for humans, recent research has revealed numerous campsites, buffalo jumps and animal traps at elevations near or above 10,000 feet.
Haas has taken what he learned in Wyoming and explored South America’s high Andes mountain range. It was there, during excavations at a site called Wilamaya Patjxa, that an early burial site was discovered in 2018. A body had been buried with a hunting toolkit that included projectile points and animal-processing tools. The team’s expert on bones, James Watson of The University of Arizona, believed the skeleton belonged to a woman. That was later confirmed by dental protein analysis conducted by UC Davis postdoctoral researcher Tammy Buonasera and Glendon Parker, an adjunct associate professor.