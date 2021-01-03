The large Douglas fir, 30 inches in diameter at chest height, was leaning over the road on the corner of our lot. It was hard to maneuver around and the fire department complained that they couldn’t get their truck past it. It had to go. It was interesting but sad to watch the giant crash to the ground, get sawn into 10-foot lengths and stacked near where it had once stood. I counted the growth rings on the largest portion and realized that this tree was already well-established when Theodore Roosevelt and the Rough Riders charged up San Juan Hill in 1898.
As I studied the concentric rings on the base of the trunk, I wondered at the lumber this tree would yield. I was determined that this tree would be more than just firewood and had purchased a milling device to attach to my chainsaw so I could convert the logs into boards. Although Douglas fir is known for its straight grain, there could be some real surprises inside those logs, and this coming summer I am going to find out.
As I have become more interested in woodworking, I have learned a lot about wood grain and wood “figure” and the differences between the two and the uniqueness of each species.
Wood begins in the cambium layer just under the bark of the tree. Two types of wood cells are generated there. The majority are longitudinal cells, 100 times longer than they are wide, that align themselves with the axis of the trunk, limb or root. Simply put, this is the grain of the wood. Other cells, called ray cells, orient from the pith or center of the tree, radiating outward toward the outside. These cells are quite variable in that some trees, such as white oak, have a lot of them, and other trees do not. These cells don’t offer strength but do add character and are part of the figure of the wood.
In the spring, the cambium grows wood cells rapidly, creating light-colored sapwood. Sapwood is living tissue that conducts the water and nutrients within the tree. As the season progresses, the cambium production slows down and the resulting summerwood is darker colored, harder and denser than the springwood, creating distinct concentric growth rings. Season after season as the tree continues to grow, the sapwood eventually dies, leaving behind cell walls composed mostly of cellulose bound by a glue-like substance called lignin. This is the heartwood, and it is usually darker than the growing sapwood.
Wood grain also has a texture. Tree species with small diameter longitudinal cells have compact dense wood and are said to be fine-grained. Species with larger diameter longitudinal cells are less dense and are said to have a coarse texture.
We all learned in school that hardwoods are deciduous trees and softwoods are coniferous or evergreen trees. That isn’t the only difference though. Hardwood trees have vessel elements, specialized longitudinal cells that are much larger than regular longitudinal cells. When these are sliced open in the milling process, they leave tiny holes or pores in the wood. This makes hardwood look very different from softwoods.
Hardwoods that have pores concentrated in springwood are known as ring-porous woods and display a strong grain. Finer grained woods have the pores evenly distributed through the springwood and the summerwood and are known as diffuse-porous woods.
Wood figure is different from grain and combined with the way the wood is milled helps determine the character of the wood and what it will be used for. More on that next time.