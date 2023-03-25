Left: Julie Painter nears the top of the second pitch while climbing a three-pitch route in El Potrero Chico park north of Monterrey, Mexico on March 14. The giant limestone peaks are a favorite international destination for sport climbers.
Tami Henvit climbs one of the dozens of limestone walls at the El Potrero Chico provincial park north of Monterrey, Mexico. The park attracts rock climbers from around the world during the cooler months of the year.
Photo courtesy of Jerry Painter
Wispy clouds roll over some of the giant limestone formations, while a group of climbers return to the La Posada camping and lodging resort outside of the El Potrero Chico provincial park.
Photo courtesy of Tanner Pursley
Jerry Painter climbs a formation known as The Spire in El Potrero Chico park north of Monterrey, Mexico on March 15. The park is a popular destination for sport climbers from around the world.
Photo courtesy of Tami Henvit
Trying to describe the world-class rock climbing destination my sweetheart, friends and I visited in Mexico last week might be like telling someone what a fresh, ripe strawberry tastes like.
Before we left for the giant limestone walls of El Potrero Chico north of Monterrey, Mexico, I’d talked with people who had been there, watched YouTube videos and bought a guidebook. But none of my pre-trip research prepared me for the enormity of peaks and walls of stone. It was hard to not stand and stare like a schoolboy seeing his first elephant.
One friend on the trip compared it to a giant cathedral with spires reaching to the sky. One online guide ranks Potrero Chico among the top 10 sport-climbing destinations in the world. Needless to say, when we arrived, it did not disappoint.
The guidebook has 34 walls with several subsections. Each wall has more than a dozen or so routes with more than 650 at the park and another 100 or so in outlying areas. The provincial park’s main claim to fame is its bolted multi-pitch routes. Some are only two pitches, while others climb 20 pitches to the top of the peaks. (A pitch being a half-length of rope or more). Some of these giant multi-pitch routes mean an early morning start and an all-day commitment.
Our first evening there, we watched headlamps slowly make their way down a massive wall in the evening dark as the climbers made multiple rappels down a 1,000-foot face.
One bit of serendipity occurred while climbing on our first day. One of my friends called my name as I climbed a nearby route. Another climber a few routes away yelled, “Is that you, Jerry Painter?”
I looked over and replied, “Is that you, Mike Engle?”
Mike Engle and his wife are climber friends from Pocatello, and we had no idea they were going to be there. He and his friends have been instrumental in developing hundreds of climbs in eastern Idaho.
One of the highlights of the trip was coaxing my sweetheart into climbing a three-pitch route on the Jungle Wall. She performed perfectly, and we both enjoyed the views of the nearby rock walls from 300 feet above the ground.
El Potrero Chico has something for most rock climbers with difficulty ratings from easy (5.6) to very hard (5.14). The area attracts a mix of recreational climbers and pros from around the world. We chatted with Canadians, several European climbers and folks from all over the U.S. (Even crazy places like Boston.) Some had been staying there for more than a month.
The limestone rock reminded me of a blend between the Fins in eastern Idaho and Wild Iris in the Lander, Wyoming area.
March is the tail end of the season when temperatures start to climb. The season starts to open up again in October.
High season is December and January with generally moderate temps and decent weather.
Besides wearing ourselves out each day climbing, we spent a good portion of our time hunting for delicious tacos. We didn’t have to go far to get our fill. There were small restaurants everywhere. It helped that we had a Spanish speaker in our group, but the folks we interacted with were always polite and helpful.
On the last night of our stay, our group went to two restaurants for tacos, an ice cream bar and a fourth restaurant for flan. We couldn’t stop eating. It helped that we wore ourselves out climbing all day till nearly dark. One friend bit into a taco at the last roadside spot and with a grin said, “Now that’s the taco I’ve been waiting for.”
Our group stayed at a small resort near the park entrance that offers camping, casitas (small rooms), “glamping” (similar to yurts), larger apartments, a huge kitchen, restaurant, showers and a swimming pool. There were at least four other such nearby resorts catering to climbers visiting the adjacent park of El Potrero Chico. Prices for everything are quite reasonable by U.S. standards. About 3 kilometers down the road from the resort is the town of Hidalgo (about 20,000 people). In Hidalgo, you can find groceries (available with a credit card), restaurants, ATMs and a twice-a-week street market selling most everything. My sweetheart bought a colorful dress for a few pesos.
The easiest way to get to El Potrero Chico is to fly from Idaho to Monterrey, Mexico (about 1.1 million people). Monterrey is about an hour’s drive from Hidalgo. Most of the resorts will arrange a taxi service to pick you up at the airport and drive you to your stay. After we got off the airline in Monterrey, we paused at the money exchange service to buy some pesos. A man walked up to me and said in broken English, “Is this you?” He held out a paper with my name on it. It was our taxi driver.
When our trip was coming to an end, I asked everyone what they thought of El Potrero Chico. One response seemed to sum it up, “We need to make plans for our next trip down here right now.”
