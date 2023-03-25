Trying to describe the world-class rock climbing destination my sweetheart, friends and I visited in Mexico last week might be like telling someone what a fresh, ripe strawberry tastes like.

Before we left for the giant limestone walls of El Potrero Chico north of Monterrey, Mexico, I’d talked with people who had been there, watched YouTube videos and bought a guidebook. But none of my pre-trip research prepared me for the enormity of peaks and walls of stone. It was hard to not stand and stare like a schoolboy seeing his first elephant.


Jerry Painter can be reached at jerrypainter00@gmail.com.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.