Cody Lloyd of Ketchum, age 6, recently became the youngest person to climb all 12,000-foot peaks in Idaho.
He did the feat with his older brother Thijs who is 8 years old and his parents.
“We just started with the easiest one,” their father, David Lloyd, told CBS 2 recently. “I thought we’d get one, maybe two and it would get out of their system but one weekend just came after the next and they were just motivated.”
What takes many adults sometimes years to climb, took the boys a few weeks in this summer.
The family regularly goes backpacking in the central mountains of Idaho. The two brothers saw a nearby mountain and climbed it with their dad. When they got to the top they told him “that was easy.” So they tried a few more until dad decided to give them a taste of the tallest ones in the state. They kept at it through the summer until they were all climbed.
A fun interview of the two boys (mostly Thijs talking) can be viewed at bit.ly/kid-climber.
What I like about the video is that Thijs is just as excited about his brother being the youngest person to climb all the peaks as Cody seems to be.
For information on Idaho’s nine 12,000 footers and who has climbed them, go to idahosummits.com. There is also information on scrambling to the top of these peaks in the guidebook, “Trails of Eastern Idaho” by Margaret Fuller and Jerry Painter.
Saturday, after we parked and got out of our vehicle in the desert west of American Falls, two guys drove up on a 4-wheeler. They were dressed in camo and carrying rifles. They appeared to be a grandfather and grandson.
“They are driving cattle off the range,” the grandpa said. “You probably noticed the big trailers back there.”
He looked us over and saw we weren’t carrying any guns. His tone changed.
“Oh. I see you guys are just backpacking.”
“No, actually we’re here to do some rock climbing,” my partner said.
The older guy nodded and they turned and drove off on a faint jeep road and disappeared.
My Saturday adventure was rock climbing with a partner in the desert area called Teddy Bear Cove. The weather was perfect for a desert outing — mid-50s.
My goal was to climb mostly routes that I’d never been on before. With the exception of a warmup climb, everything we climbed was new. It made for a fun day. Finding new things to climb in this area isn’t hard. There are dozens of bolted sport climbing routes to choose from. Most of the ones we tried were fun. Our final route was called TRex and was a treat to end the day on — dessert at the end of a filling meal.
For directions to the Teddy Bear Cove area (near Massacre Rocks), go to bit.ly/teddy-bear-cove.