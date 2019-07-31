Starting today, people can enter a lottery for permits to snowmobile in Yellowstone National Park this coming winter season without a commercial guide.
The program, started in 2013, allows up to one group of five snowmobiles to enter the park from each of its four entrances each day.
Permit holders are considered non-commercial guides and must be at least 18 years old. Other requirements include having a driver’s license and successfully completing the free online Yellowstone Snowmobile Education Certification program at tinyurl.com/pr-snow-class.
Snowmobiles used in the park must meet the “New Best Available Technology standard which includes lower air emissions and sound standards. Those standards can be found at tinyurl.com/pr-snow-standards.
The lottery is open from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. To enter, go to tinyurl.com/pr-snow-lottery. Winners will be notified in mid-September. Unclaimed or canceled permits will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis at the same website beginning Oct. 1.
The park said in a news release that cancellations may occur throughout the winter season, so check the website often for openings.
Trips can be for a maximum of three days. Permits cost $40 per day with a $6 application fee.