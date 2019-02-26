It may be winter, but it’s all hands on deck at the spawning shed on Henry's Lake. Yellowstone cutthroat trout are returning in big numbers to Fish and Game’s spawning shed to bring forth the next generation.
Watch as they make their way up the fish ladder leading into the shed.
Mitchell Tree, one of the technicians spawning the returning adult fish, shot this video while waiting out a recent blizzard at Henry's Lake.
Henry's Lake is known for its large cutthroat trout and cutbows, a cross between cutthroat and rainbow trout.