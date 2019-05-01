Yellowstone National Park issued a temporary ban on watercraft equipped with sealed internal ballast tanks in hopes of minimizing the risk to park waters of aquatic invasive species.
In addition to the ban, the park encourages all boaters to clean, drain and dry all equipment prior to arriving in the park for inspection and being issued a permit.
The park’s boating and fishing season begins May 25.
“Boats with sealed internal water ballast tanks are extremely difficult to clean and drain, even with our rigorous inspection and decontamination efforts,” said Sue Mills, aquatic invasive species coordinator at Yellowstone. “While fewer than two dozen of these boats entered the park last year, we believe the ban is prudent because they pose a high risk of (aquatic invasive species) transmission into park waters.”
Boats used for waterskiing and wakeboarding (activities not allowed in the park) often have tanks that are used to make specific wakes.
The park is particularly worried about the introduction of Dreissenid mussels and other species that have had devastating effects on habitats, food webs, sport fishing and native wildlife in other areas.
“Dreissenid mussels have caused irreversible changes to waterways in the Midwestern and eastern United States and in the Colorado River drainage including Lake Mead and Lake Powell,” the park said in a news release. “If nonnative mussels are found in Yellowstone, park waters may close to all watercraft to prevent the spread to other waterways.”
The park requires all boats, kayaks, canoes and float tubes to obtain a permit and be inspected. Non-motorized boat permits cost $5 for 7 days or $10 for the season. Motorized boat permits cost $10 for 7 days or $20 for the season.
For more information on boating in the park, go to www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/boating.htm