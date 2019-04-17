So full disclosure: I didn’t get a full 100 miles on my Saturday ride in Yellowstone National Park. It came to 96.4 miles.
My friend Scott Hurst, and I rode to Mammoth Hot Springs from West Yellowstone, Mont., and back again. When we limped back to the visitor center in West Yellowstone where we parked the car, he said if we continued to the other end of town and back we’ll have our 100 miles. We had been battling a cold, demoralizing headwind for the past 40 miles. My legs were turning to jelly, and I had been ready to be done 20 miles earlier.
“I’m good with 96 miles if you are,” I said. Thankfully, he was OK with it too.
Scott confessed to having a regular cycling strength program during the winter. It showed. He was peppy most of the day. I, on the other hand, had only ridden outside a couple of times all year. My longest ride was 42 miles.
At mile 71, my battery went dead on my Garmin bike computer. It was a bad omen. At mile 75, the battery in my legs went out. The climb up the hill heading south to Gibbon Falls overlook just plain hurt.
Twice along the route, we met a group of bison walking slowly down the road. The first time it was a group of cows coming at us. We stepped off the road next to the snow and held our puny bikes between us and the giant shaggy beasts. The second time we caught up with a group that was going the same direction as us. This would prove trickier.
There was a pickup truck up ahead waiting for them to pass. As the bison approached the truck, they stayed to one side. We zipped around the other side and tried to speed ahead. The group was led by a large bull who turned his head our way and gave us a LOOK. I remember thinking, as tired as I am, there’s no way I can out-pedal a charging bison.
He let us go.
One odd thing about this ride was the number of vehicles we encountered. The park warns that there will be a few cars on the road, but despite locked barricades at both Mammoth Hot Springs and West Yellowstone, there was a passing vehicle every few minutes. Not everyone was a park service vehicle or ranger. There were license plates from nutty places like Florida and California and crazy foreign places like Alabama and Texas. Some of the cars were pulled off at overlooks doing the tourist thing. I asked Scott if everyone in the community of Mammoth had a key to the gate? He said, “Probably.”
The park opens most of its roads to vehicles on Friday. When that happens, if you still want to ride the park, I suggest the road going to Old Faithful from West Yellowstone. That road has a decent shoulder most of the way. Grand Teton National Park still offers the Teton Park Road for bikes and pedestrians only until the end of the month.
Stats from our ride (according to Scott’s computer): 96.44 miles, 3,486 calories burned, 6.11 hours, 15.59 average speed, 4,011 feet elevation gain.
Speaking of the end of the month: Starting May 1, area wildlife closures to protect wintering deer and elk will end. The wildlife closures in the Teton Basin were extended because winterlike conditions were crowding stressed animals onto southern-facing slopes. Human intrusions into those areas would push the animals around and use up their last reserves.
“This time of year the animals are on their last few drops in the gas tank,” said James Brower, regional communications manager for Idaho Department of Fish and Game. “It doesn’t take much for them to tip over and die.”
Brower said it takes a few weeks for the deer’s digestive system to start making use of the new grass that is coming up. Until then, they are vulnerable.
A news release from the Bridger-Teton National Forest warns that many of the roads into the forest are still impassable because of snow drifts. Horn hunters are cautioned to exercise patience. For current conditions on roads in that area, call 307-739-5500.