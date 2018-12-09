Pet of the week

Name: Timber and Natty
Gender, age, breed: male, 5-year-old, Siberian Husky and female, 5-year-old Anatolian Shepherd
Their stories: This handsome boy has lots of energy. He loves to run and play, always accompanied with a smile. He adores Natty and would like to find a home with his best friend. Sweet, shy Natty is docile and loves to cuddle, but get her playing with Timber and she is very energized. They are such a beautiful bonded pair! They both love car rides and playing with other dogs, but they do agree that cats are not their favorite companions. They adore children and are looking for their forever home. Timber and Natty will happily be your two new best friends.
Come meet them and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsay Blvd. Call 208-523-4219.
If you are looking for a new pet, you should also check out the Humane Society of the Upper Valley, the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter and the Bonneville Humane Society. You can see photos of all available pets on Facebook.