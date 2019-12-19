Pet tribute: Otis

Otis passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Mountain River Veterinary Hospital. Family members presume Otis was 12 years old.
Otis was a German Shorthair, Shar Pei, Labrador mix with enough love and ambition to fill the deepest of voids. His pastimes included going for rides, swimming, camping, cuddling with his beloved owner Sandy, harassing the mailman, and trying to hop over the fence to get a squirrel or perhaps take himself for a stroll.
After an ACL injury, Otis slowed down but still provided great championship. Otis began to wane in the fall of 2019. He was later diagnosed with cancer, and subsequently, his leg was removed. His quality of life seemed to improve, and he continued on for a short two months. Fortunately, he was able to enjoy Thanksgiving with his family and “grandbabies”.
“They will not go quietly, the pets who’ve shared our lives.
In subtle ways they let us know their spirit still survives.
Old habits still can make us think we hear them at the door
Or step back when we drop a tasty morsel on the floor.
Our feet still go around the place the food dish used to be,
And, sometimes, coming home at night, we miss them terribly.
And although time may bring new friends and a new food dish to fill,
That one place in our hearts belongs to them and always will.”
- Unknown