MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Mason Petrino threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Cotton Jr. with 27 seconds left to help Idaho rally for a 31-27 win over North Dakota on Saturday.
Petrino finished 27-of-50 passing for 277 yards and two scores with no interceptions. Cotton had 10 receptions for 137 yards — both career highs — and Isaiah Saunders added 97 yards rushing, including a 43-yard touchdown, on 17 carries for Idaho (4-5, 3-4 Big Sky).
Jalen Hoover blocked a punt and freshman tight end Connor Whitney returned it 3 yards for a score to pull the Vandals within three midway through the fourth quarter. The teams exchanged punts until, after three-and-out by North Dakota (5-4, 3-3), Petrino led an 11-play, 57-yard drive — including a 10-yard pass to David Ungerer on fourth-and-6 — before Cotton’s touchdown catch capped the scoring.
Brady Oliveira had 28 carries for a career-high 190 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Fighting Hawks. Garett Maag had seven catches for 74 yards and two scores, including a 10-yard TD that gave UND a 27-17 lead with 12:37 left.
Regional Roundup
Montana 57, Southern Utah 14: CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Dalton Sneed passed for 323 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions on Saturday, and Montana beat Southern Utah 57-14.
The Grizzlies (5-4, 3-3 Big Sky Conference) led 30-14 at halftime and outscored the Thunderbirds 27-0 in the second half.
Montana had no turnovers and outgained Southern Utah 635-241 in total offense. Sneed had three of his five TD passes in the third quarter, two to Samuel Akem, who had his third straight game with at least two TDs.
Wyoming 24, San Jose St 9: LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Nico Evans rushed for 187 yards, including a 58-yard score and Sean Chambers added 129 yards with a 64-yard touchdown run to lead Wyoming to a 24-9 win over San Jose State on a snowy Saturday afternoon.
It was the third straight game in which the running back and quarterback each rushed for over 100 yards. Wyoming’s 424 yards rushing was the team’s highest since a 430-yard attack Sept. 12, 2015, against Eastern Michigan. Chambers’ long jaunt put Wyoming (4-6, 2-4 Mountain West) up 17-3 midway through the third quarter.
Weber State 26, Sacramento State 14: OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jake Constantine passed for two touchdowns and Trey Tuttle added a pair of field goals and Weber State defeated Sacramento State 26-14 on Saturday to win its fourth straight and remain bunched among Big Sky Conference leaders.
Tuttle kicked field goals of 42 and 35 yards in the first half, and Constantine threw a 20-yard scoring pass to Darryl Denby wide open in the end zone as the Wildcats (7-2, 5-1) built a 13-0 lead after a half.
Weber State, ranked No. 5 in the FCS coaches poll, pushed the lead to 19-0 when Constantine connected with Rashid Shaheed from 20 early in the third quarter.
Montana State 49, Cal Poly 42: BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Isaiah Ifanse ran for 227 yards and three touchdowns in Montana State’s 49-42 win over Cal Poly on Saturday, breaking the school’s single-game rushing record by a freshman in the process.
Ifanse’s total is also the seventh most in school history. It broke Aaron Mason’s freshman record of 192 yards set in 2006 at Northern Arizona.
Eastern Washington 48, Northern Colorado 13: GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Eric Barriere ran for two touchdowns and passed for two and Eastern Washington rolled to a 48-13 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday.
Barriere scored on runs of 9 and 15 yards and finished with 64 yards on the ground to help the Eagles (7-2, 5-1 Big Sky Conference) pile up 292 of their 562 yards on the ground. Antoine Custer Jr. led the way with 122 yards on 16 attempts.
Arizona 42, Colorado 34: TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Khalil Tate beat Colorado with his legs last year in a record-setting performance. The Arizona quarterback took down the Buffaloes with his arm in the rematch.
Tate threw for career-high 350 yards and five touchdowns after setting an FBS rushing record against Colorado a year ago, lifting Arizona to a 42-34 victory over the Buffaloes Friday night.