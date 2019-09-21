MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Mason Petrino threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Idaho defeated Eastern Washington 35-27 on Saturday.
Aundre Carter also rushed for two touchdowns, capping long first-quarter drives between these Big Sky Conference rivals in a game that doesn’t count in the league standings.
Petrino had an 8-yard touchdown pass to Cutrell Haywood and scored on a 20-yard scamper in the second quarter as the Vandals (2-2) dominated the first half. Idaho had a 329-103 advantage in total offense and held the ball 13 minutes longer. The Eagles (1-3) had two turnovers and were 0 for 4 on third-down conversions.
Eastern Washington, which had won three-straight in the series, got back into the game with two short touchdown runs by quarterback Eric Barriere. However, the Eagles were stymied on first-and-goal from the 1 in-between Barriere’s scores and after the second touchdown Petrino capped another long drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Cotton for a 35-13 lead with 7:59 to play.
Montana State 56, Norfolk St. 21
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Tucker Rovig, a last-minute substitution at quarterback, threw for 221 yards and four touchdowns to lead Montana State to a 56-21 win over Norfolk State on Saturday afternoon.
Ranked No. 8 in the Football Championship subdivision, the Bobcats (3-1) had three players rush for more than 100 yards. Logan Jones had 104, all in the first half. Lane Sumner had 113 and Shane Perry added 111.
Rovig started in place of freshman Casey Bauman, who started the first three games of the season. Rovig started two games in 2018, but lost the starting job to Bauman.
MSU pressured Norfolk State’s Juwan Carter all day. Bryce Sterk led the way with 3.5 sacks and five tackles-for-loss. The Bobcats had 12 tackles-for-loss on the day. Carter finished completing 21 of 32 passes for 243 yard and two touchdowns.
Montana 47, Monmouth 27
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Dalton Sneed threw for 334 yards and four touchdowns, Marcus Knight ran for 148 yards and another score and Montana beat Monmouth 47-27 on Saturday.
Sneed threw two touchdown passes to Bryson Deming and one each to Colin Bingham and Jerry Louie-McGee.
Deming’s second score with 3:49 remaining gave the Grizzlies (3-1) of the Big Sky Conference breathing room over the Hawks (2-2) of the Big South Conference. The touchdown was set up by an interception from Montana’s Dareon Nash near the goal line with 7:09 left.
Tulsa 24, Wyoming 21
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Shamari Brooks’ 19-yard touchdown run and a fumble recovery at the 3-yard line lifted Tulsa past Wyoming 24-21 in a wild final four minutes to snap the Cowboys’ seven-game win streak on Saturday.
Trailing the entire second half, Wyoming (3-1) scored twice in the fourth quarter and Sean Chambers’ 15-yard run boosted the Cowboys back into the lead, 21-14, with 5:25 left in the game.
Tulsa (2-2) answered with a lightning 75-yard drive, capped by Brooks’ 19-yard score to lead 24-21 with 3:26 remaining.
Wyoming threatened once again when Sean Chambers completed a fourth-and-9 pass to Rome Weber for 34 yards and a first down at the 10. Two plays later, Cooper Edmiston hit Chambers at the 3 and forced a fumble, recovered by Reggie Robinson III with 50 seconds left on the clock.
Zach Smith completed 25 of 50 passes for 354 yards and two Tulsa touchdowns. Wyoming had rushed for more than 200 yards a game coming in, but was held to 143 yards by Tulsa.
No. 16 Oregon 21, Stanford 6
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw two of his three touchdown passes to Jacob Breeland and No. 16 Oregon won its Pac-12 opener for the first time since 2014 by beating Stanford 21-6 on Saturday.
The Ducks (3-1, 1-0) used an efficient day from Herbert and another smothering defensive performance to end a three-game losing streak to the Cardinal (1-3, 0-2). Stanford has lost three games in a row for the first time since 2008.
Herbert finished 19 for 24 for 259 yards. He connected with Jaylon Redd and Breeland on scoring strikes in the first half and put the game away with a 24-yard pass to Breeland that made it 21-3 five plays after K.J. Costello was intercepted by Jevon Holland.
Oregon has gone three straight games without allowing a touchdown but doing it against Stanford was far more impressive than against Nevada and Montana.