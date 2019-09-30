POCATELLO — The Pocatello Rotary Club and Cole Chevrolet invite chocolate lovers from throughout the region to join them this coming Jan. 24 from 6–9 p.m. at Idaho State University’s Stephens Performing Arts Center for “A Chocolate Lover’s Affair — A Sinfully Sweet Evening of Chocolate, Music and Fun.”
Similar to events that are popular in other parts of the country, “A Chocolate Lover’s Affair” will feature 25 vendors from throughout the region, offering attendees samples of their best chocolate-based creations in one of five categories: cookies, cakes, brownies, pastries and specialty candies. Attendees will have an opportunity to vote for the best in each category and Best Overall. The evening will also feature hors d’oeuvres, music by Rail City Jazz, and a no-host bar, including a selection of wines.
“We think this will become one of the community’s signature events, something people look forward to attending every year,” said Summer Jackman, president of the Pocatello Rotary Club. “These events are a big hit in other communities. The Rotarians in Twin Falls have been hosting an evening like this for many years, and it’s very popular. We thought our part of the state would enjoy one as well.”
Tickets for “A Chocolate Lover’s Affair” are $15 each, and can be purchased online at the event’s website: www.ChocolateLoversAffair.com. Net proceeds from the event support the Pocatello Rotary Club’s many service projects in the community, including humanitarian service, youth projects, and community beautification.