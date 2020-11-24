Johannah Thompson owns a wirehaired pointing griffon named Ebbi. Since the first day she was rescued from an animal shelter, Ebbi has never been good with people. She dislikes being touched and gets anxious easily. Anytime the veterinarian does even the simplest examination of her, Ebbi needs to be sedated. She was so averse to strangers that Thompson would do all of Ebbi’s “pain in the butt” grooming herself.
However, when Thompson heard that the dog groomer at A Cut Above, the Falls had a gift for dealing with even the most difficult of pooches, she decided to give the place a try.
“I brought Ebbi here and they could trim her nails. My vet can’t even trim her nails,” Thompson said. "They are dog whisperers here. They’re magical. Now, she looks forward to coming."
Spend a little time at A Cut Above, the Falls and Thompson’s story soon becomes a familiar one. About half of the business's clientele are senior dogs, many with health issues that require extra gentleness.
Owner Kirsten Butcher grooms more than 1,000 dogs. She remembers the needs of each one of them: whether the dog hates having his back legs touched, needs breaks halfway through an appointment or has a tendency to get overexcited.
“How you actually cram that much information into my brain, I don’t know,” Butcher said. "It wasn’t this important until it was my own salon. I don’t remember if I had breakfast, but I remember when Sparky’s next appointment is."
Butcher bought the salon from the previous owner in March 2019. She inherited nearly 300 clients. Over the last year and a half, she has more than tripled those client numbers. When the State Farm Insurance office next door moved out at the beginning of the year, Butcher asked her landlord if she could move into the larger space.
“We had already outgrown the 300 feet we had next door. It has been the best blessing of my life,” Butcher said. "I have been able to not only remodel and expand my business in less than a year, I have a clientele that has shown me I am not only their groomer, I am also family."
Dog grooming is a job the Utah-native has been doing since first graduating from grooming school at the age of 18. After that, Butcher moved to Sitka, Alaska, and opened her first salon. Since then, she has groomed dogs for 14 years across five states.
"There’s not a thing in the world that I don’t like about my job,” Butcher said. "I have always been an animal person. Dogs are what I connect to the best. So it just made sense that I would do something with dogs."
However, after moving to East Idaho last year, Butcher realized there is something special about the Idaho Falls community. In the last two months, Butcher lost her business partner when she decided to move back to Washington state. On top of that, Butcher came down with a bad case of pneumonia. After posting on her business Facebook page explaining that she might have to slow down while she looked for a new groomer and recovered from her illness, Butcher received an outpouring of support.
“I’ve had probably 30 clients in the last two weeks ask me if I just need help bathing,” Butcher said. "They’ve been offering to come in and not even get paid. The support that comes from Idaho Falls is not something I will ever take advantage of. It makes me want to happy (cry) when you know you’ve got a community behind you that support and love what you do as much as you do."
Butcher continues to have high hopes for the future. She wants to keep expanding A Cut Above, the Falls. She wants to buy land and build a dog boarding and training facility. She sees how fast the area is growing and knows there are only going to be more dogs in the Idaho Falls’ future.
“I get people calling from California numbers, from Washington numbers, every day,” Butcher said. "The city is getting bigger. We are having people move here every day, and they’re all going to bring dogs with them."
A Cut Above, the Falls is located at 1775 E. 17th St., Suite C, in Idaho Falls. It is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit acutabovepetgrooming.business.site.