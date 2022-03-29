Megan Owens has three little boys who just rolled out of bed and are giggling as they start their day. The Idaho Falls-based photographer sighs happily and giggles back at the boys.
“They are my favorite part of the day. They are so fun,” she says.
And it’s with this tenderness and care that Owens also approaches her work as a professional photographer serving East Idaho communities.
“I absolutely love photography,” Owens said. “I love capturing relationships. My favorite is photographing families. Each family is in a different stage of life, and I love letting the kids be kids and watching siblings interact with one another while we are on a shoot. Capturing that emotion is so exciting.”
As she remains committed to photographing families, weddings, newborns and high school seniors, she recently launched the Living Legacy Series, a documentary-style video format aimed at further preserving those intimate memories that can get lost among the hustle and bustle of our everyday.
“I want people to remember,” Owens said. “The documentaries are not just about capturing stories, but a way to also remember how someone smiled or laughed.”
After she graduated from Hillcrest High School, Owens earned an education degree from Brigham Young University-Idaho. She’s been married for seven years, raising her family along the same foothills of the Snake River Plains where she grew up. It was shortly after her first child was born that Owens started looking through a camera’s viewfinder, more specifically a Nikon D4300. After her second child was born, friends and family encouraged her to take another step with her work. One shutter click led to another and she upgraded to a Nikon Z6. Soon word was out, and her business was growing.
Her sister then encouraged her to start making films of people telling their stories.
“I thought, no one around here does anything like this so I started filming family members and friends,” Owens said. “And then I jumped all in.”
Owens’ video work is intimate, and her approach to filming and creating the videos mirrors her own hospitable spirit. Before she even turns on the camera, she will take clients through a series of preparations that help focus the storylines they want to tell. She will ask them to gather pictures of not only themselves, but of family and friends from years past to present. She looks for details that can help define the stories such as an old love letter, a piece of jewelry or a memento.
“Everyone has a story that needs to be remembered,” Owens said.
And while the Living Legacy Series feels like a natural fit for senior members of a family or community, she said the series is open to anyone wanting to share a story through video.
Post-production and editing creates a polished piece of work that is about 50 minutes in length. Owens will include old photographs that fade in and out of video frames and musical overlays that work to elevate the storytelling.
“I will always cherish the video Megan put together of my mom,” said Brie Bartschi, a client of Owens’. "It captures her life and memories so well. What a treasure to have this video to watch and show my own children and future grandchildren. They will forever have a piece of their Grandma Peterson to access. I am so grateful we have it.”
As with her portrait work, Owens enjoys the almost journalistic approach to her work that requires her to carry her clients' stories with trust and authenticity as she is welcomed into homes or opens her own doors to film in her studio.
“When you invest in a family photographer, you are not just investing in their equipment,” she said. “You are investing in their talent and that is something that you can’t capture on your iPhone. My focus, my talent is to capture relationships, to capture a pure love. These are sacred times in our lives, and it's my privilege to be present in that sacred space with a camera.”