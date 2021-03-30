IDAHO FALLS — Like many, Scot McGuire and David Kelly were forced to shift gears last year as the COVID-19 pandemic pumped the brakes on life — and business — as we remembered it.
The two friends and business partners were just about to shift into high gear after opening a classic car dealership in Idaho Falls.
And then the world ran out of toilet paper.
“The pandemic really changed everything,” said McGuire, who goes by Mac. “We were not an essential business and being closed for three months after we had just opened was tough,” he said of the dealership. “The economy was up and down, so we had a long talk about where to go from there.”
Mac ’n Kelly’s Pub and Grill fired up the new kitchen a few weeks ago after almost eight months of renovation to the building that once hosted the Ramones and The Guess Who. The two slot car enthusiasts who operate the only sanctioned track in East Idaho moved the last pieces of the track into the new restaurant at 1560 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls, opening the doors to the public and to their next venture.
“It’s a little bit of a gamble, but we felt like we could pull this off,” said McGuire, who was quick to credit the support and investment of their wives, Shelly Kelly and Neechi McGuire. “This place is unique. It’s not just a restaurant, not just a bar. We have our signature slot car setup, darts, pool tables and the arcade. This is a place where the whole family can come and have something to do and enjoy a great meal, too.”
Word around town is revving up, too, with reviews that read, “Good food and fantastic atmosphere,” and “The service was amazing! Seriously delish food,” and, “The drag strip and arcade games kept everyone entertained, met some great people and they played great music! These guys are doing it right!”
McGuire and Kelly hired International Dutch Oven Society's World Champion Alan Johnson and veteran chef Vance Johnson (no relation) to drive home a unique menu that features Montana-raised bison, regionally sourced beef and breads baked daily in Idaho Falls. McGuire is hopeful that the restaurant will receive its beer and wine license soon. They do not plan to serve liquor.
The venue also boasts a stage for live music and recently a comedy act live-streamed on its Facebook page.
The space is roomy, allowing guests to move around comfortably, and restaurant seating is spaced 6 feet apart in keeping with CDC recommendations. McGuire and Kelly are often on the floor during dining hours busing tables, filling water glasses and ensuring that tables, chairs and even the salt and pepper shakers are wiped clean. While mask mandates have been lifted in East Idaho, McGuire said, “No one would be heckled for wearing a mask at our place.”
Mac ’n Kelly’s is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is closed Sunday and Monday. The restaurant hosts “Tests ’n Tune” starting at 5 p.m. every Thursday where guests can try their hands slot car racing. Saturdays are race days with race registration opening around noon followed by full-scale sanctioned slot car racing. For more information, visit facebook.com/macnkellys.