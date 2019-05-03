POCATELLO – Despite the common belief that stroke only occurs in the elderly, anyone can suffer a stroke at any time. In fact, while stroke has decreased in those over age 65, it has actually increased in younger Americans. By 2009, 34% of those hospitalized for stroke in the U.S. were under age 65.
Stroke can best be described as a “brain attack” (i.e. like a heart attack but instead of cutting off blood flow to a part of the heart, blood is cut off to part of the brain). Once this occurs, brain cells in the area deprived of blood begin to die, meaning abilities controlled by that part of the brain, such as memory or muscle control, are affected. The damage done by stroke can vary (quick treatment is vital to diminish the harm), but as the fifth-leading cause of death in America, it’s seriousness cannot be overstated.
Statistics show brain attacks are increasing in those under age 45, mostly due to unhealthy lifestyle choices like obesity, high cholesterol and diabetes – which are all chief stroke risk factors. Even more alarming, obesity in children and teens has been on the rise, which will directly affect the average age of future stroke victims.
One of the main differences between stroke in an older versus a younger individual is the recovery time. Younger stroke patients could lose many productive years and may require a lifetime of support. In these cases, families are suddenly both without a wage earner while also needing to provide care as their loved one goes through the recovery process. Fortunately, assistance for families caring for a loved one recuperating from stroke is available.
