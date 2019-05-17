On Saturday, June 8, 2019, the Bannock County Humane Society is having a Spring Fling for the Animals event. The Spring Fling will be at the Bannock Humane Society, 850 Barton Road, Pocatello, ID 83204 and will run from noon to 4 p.m.
Tickets for an adult and a child will be $10 for 15 tickets. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Various exciting family events will be held throughout the afternoon and will include: Pooch Smooch Booth, face painting and painted masks, a petting zoo and pony rides, a bouncy house, cake walks for all ages and balloon animals. There will also be a hands-on exhibit of animal bones from the Idaho Museum of Natural History and demonstrations by the Police K9 Corps.
Raffles for a child’s picnic table and sandbox will be held throughout the afternoon.
Also featured at the Spring Fling will be the monthly adoption event for Foster Animals from the Bannock Humane Society.
Food will be provided at the event. Hot dogs/chips are $2, hamburgers/chips are $3, cheeseburger/chips are $3.50, and soda and water are $1.
For more information, visit bannockhumanesociety.org or call 208-232-0371.