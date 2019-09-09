Gov. Brad Little has ordered all U.S. and state flags in Idaho to be flown at half-staff on Saturday in honor of U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Dustin B. Ard.
Ard, 31, of Idaho Falls, died Aug. 29 from wounds sustained during combat operations in Zabul Province, Afghanistan.
“I want to express my sincerest condolences to the family of Sgt. 1st Class Ard,” Gov. Little said. “Ard leaves a legacy for all Idahoans of strength, service and loyalty to this great nation. Please join me by honoring him on Sept. 14. As you see flags at half-staff that day, take a moment to reflect on the great sacrifice Ard and his family have made in service to the United States of America.”