POCATELLO — Arthritis Autoimmune Support Group will begin meeting the first Wednesday of every month at 4 p.m. at the Marshall Public Library in Pocatello.
The group aims to create a safe place to meet individuals in your area who have arthritis and can relate to what you are going through.
There is also a Facebook group that helps you to become friends and a support system for each other.
To join, go to Facebook and search for “Idaho Arthritis Support.” Click on the group and join. After three questions, you will be approved and can start to meet people in Idaho. Idaho residents only, please.
For information, contact Carol at 208-244-4175 or Sherry at 208-380-9527.