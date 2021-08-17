POCATELLO — Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee announced plans for major renovations to Holt Arena and a $20 million scholarship campaign, and celebrated a year filled with success during difficult circumstances at his annual fall address Monday.
The address was Satterlee’s first in-person meeting with all faculty and staff since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A couple of months ago, when I realized we were going to have a fall address in person, in this historic theater, in this oldest building on campus, I started to tear up, not figuratively, but literally,” he said. “Things have changed a bit since then. We all have masks, but we’re here. We’re together.”
Satterlee thanked ISU employees for not only managing but thriving during a difficult year. He encouraged all members of the Bengal community to get a COVID-19 vaccine to help the community continue to come together.
“What you all did over the last year and a half, you — you — gave us our finest hour. And I get the honor of working with you. Thank you,” he said. “And we all want next year to be different. And like us, our students are coming to us now looking for next year to be different. They're looking for that transition from what was, into what will be. And while we have another wave ahead of us and we have masks for now, we must exude hope for our future.”
To help ISU's current and future students succeed, Satterlee announced a $20 million scholarship campaign, focused on helping the more than 83% of ISU students who qualify for financial aid.
“We don't have time to wait. We need to raise money for those students right now. We owe it to them,” he said.
And, one year after the university celebrated the 50th anniversary of Holt Arena, Satterlee announced that Idaho Central Credit Union will fund a renovation of the facility, replacing every seat, improving entryways and donor hospitality areas. The proposal will now go to the Idaho State Board of Education for approval.
Other highlights of the address:
ISU's external grant funding increased by 10% from last year, adding $2.8 million in funding compared to last year.
Satterlee announced a return to the university's strategic planning efforts that began in spring 2020, with an emphasis on student retention, and providing a student-centric university experience. He announced a new initiative, Bengal Connect, where faculty and staff serve as mentors, answering questions, providing support and removing barriers to education.
On Oct. 9, the university will begin a new tradition, hosting an inaugural 5K run/walk event to raise money for scholarships. All proceeds from the event will benefit student scholarships, and Satterlee will donate $10 to scholarships for every faculty and staff member who finishes ahead of him.
To view Satterlee’s fall address in its entirety, visit ISU's YouTube page.