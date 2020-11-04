On Oct. 24, Kylie Martin of Boise was crowned Miss Idaho Collegiate 2021 at the Hilton Garden Inn Spectrum in Boise. She is also a former Idaho State University student. Kylie will represent the state of Idaho at the national competition in Little Rock, Arkansas on June 19-26, 2021.
Martin is a junior at Boise State University obtaining her bachelor's in health studies with an emphasis in biology, and she plans on attending medical school following completion of her bachelor's. She graduated high school in 2018 from Elko High School in Elko, Nevada, a year earlier than intended. “I was so far academically progressed that I was given the option to take a couple summer classes in order to skip my junior year of high school. I thought, 'Since I have such a long academic career ahead of me, why not?'” she said.
Although Martin graduated from a Nevada high school, she was born and raised in Idaho until she completed her freshman year of high school. Due to her parents getting laid off from Thompson Creek Mine in Challis, Idaho, they decided to make the move across state lines.
“I only lived in Nevada for two years, but I will still always consider it home as well,” she paused. “I made some really awesome friends and was able to be a part of and get involved in some really cool things in Elko." Martin participated in varsity track and varsity volleyball while in Elko. She also did stats for the varsity wrestling team.
“I really love athletics and the values that it gives young adults going forward in their lives. I was privileged to be a part of several really great teams while I was in high school." Martin participated in the long jump, triple jump, shot put and discus while she was on the track team, all events in which she made varsity.
In her freshman and sophomore year of high school, Martin was on the junior varsity volleyball team. Freshman year was for the Challis Vikings in Challis and sophomore year was for the Elko Indians. Martin then skipped her junior year but made varsity for volleyball her senior year as the libero for the team. “Volleyball is by far my favorite sport,” she said. “I am now privileged to coach volleyball at Capital High School here in Boise, but when I played in Nevada, my teammates became my best friends. I wouldn’t be half the player I was if it wasn’t for them."
Aside from her athletic abilities, Martin struggled a lot from bullying when she was in elementary and junior high. “I had a big tooth gap and my whole face was covered in cystic acne growing up,” she states. “ Growing up, many of my classmates would make fun of me on a daily basis for not having clear skin and for the way my teeth looked. I struggled really bad with anxiety and depression because of this. The older I got, the acne faded, and I got braces. My parents taught me to love who I was and not listen to the comments of others,” she stated. She said that even though it took a lot of time, she started to really love herself and gain so much confidence in her abilities, despite what others said.
Her experience with bullying was tough, but now Martin uses those experiences to help others. Her newest title allows her to reach out to members within the community and work to prevent childhood bullying. Her platform incorporates the five-letter acronym, B.R.A.V.E. which stands for "Building Respect And Values for Everyone."
Martin wants to educate all school-aged children and their parents about the importance of creating a bully-free and safe environment and encourage legislation and policies in schools to do so as well. She wants to teach everyone that she knows how to be B.R.A.V.E.
The Miss High School America Scholarship Pageant Organization was started in 2009, for the purpose of providing personal and professional opportunities for young women. It is our goal to provide outstanding junior high, high school and collegiate girls the opportunity to compete in a prestigious national level scholarship pageant.
Martin will spend this year serving the state of Idaho. Anyone who is interested in supporting Martin at the national competition, or who would like to request her appearance at an event, can contact her at missidcollegiate@gmail.com.
For more information on the pageant, you can visit https://www.americashighschoolpageant.com/index.php.