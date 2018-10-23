ARIMO -- Tate Christensen has been studying the movements, posture and voice of Uncle Fester in the Broadway musical "The Addams Family," as played by actor Kevin Chamberlin, to hone his own interpretation of the character.
Christensen, a senior at Marsh Valley High School, and his classmates are planning to give the community a treat for the Halloween season, when they perform the quirky musical Oct. 25, 26, 27 and 29 at the high school's auditorium.
The show lasts about an hour and 45 minutes and starts at 7 p.m. Admission will be $6 for adults, $3 for students and children, free for anyone under 5 or $20 for a family pass, good for up to five adults.
As Uncle Fester, the play's happy-go-lucky character, Christensen will speak in a high, cracking voice, moving with a hunched back and his hands frozen at his sides like "a zombie." Throughout the play, Fester will periodically address the audience directly, strum a ukulele and even serenade the moon.
Christensen believes Fester has some of the play's more memorable lines. For example, as Fester contemplates a romance with the moon, he asks, "What could a fat bald person of no specific sexuality know about love?"
"He's in gloom and doom all the time, but I don't think there's a happier person in the play," Christensen said.
The play, based on the work of American cartoonist Charles Adams, came out in 2011 and features a family that finds happiness in a house of horrors. The plot centers around daughter Wednesday, who gets engaged to a boy from a "normal" family. The boy brings his family for a visit, and they all get stuck in the home because of a storm. The plot twist is that time spent with the Addams family teaches the "normal" family lessons about marriage and family values.
Marsh Valley theater and drama teacher Cydney Linch said the song "Pulled by Wednesday" is a central moment in the play. She sings a song about being pulled between two different worlds while simultaneously "pulling" her brother's limbs on a torture rack.
"It's dark and it's kind of twisted, but it's cute at the same time, and kind of funny," Linch said.
Linch said the music is challenging, even for her best singers. She and her students have enjoyed coming up with Halloween appropriate costumes, makup and sets.
Christensen believes the dark atmosphere, coupled with love songs and light-hearted themes common in musicals, adds to the humor.
Christensen said, "A lot of musicals try being funny and they end up being cheesy. It has a morbid edge to it that makes the cheese a little more bearable."