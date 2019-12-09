Mary Hansen was born and raised in Madison County. She was the second of 10 children growing up on a farm. Mary attended Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg and then transferred to Utah State in Logan. While she was attending Utah State, she met and fell in love with the dashing Terry Hansen. After graduating, Mary went to teach school in Soda Springs as a home economics teacher while Terry went off to continue his education in the medical field. They were married almost two years after they began their courtship.
Mary supported Terry while he was going to school in a variety of jobs and assisted him once he established his medical practice in Pocatello. One of these jobs was providing home health visits to new mothers to ensure that they were educated and informed. Other jobs were seamstress, tailor and school teacher. Mary’s love of sewing has been enjoyed by many family members, as each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have numerous quilts, costumes, dresses and other items she spent countless hours pouring her love into.
Mary’s most important job was that of wife and mother. She helped raise and nurture her four children and influenced countless others, as most of her children’s friends would love her and call her "Mom" as well. Mary has 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, with more on the way. Mary was always involved and supported her children in whatever they were involved in with extra-curricular activities and went so far as to be a 4H leader for three of her children, as she thought it was extremely important that her children knew how to properly cook, clean and sew.
Another important factor in Mary’s life has been her membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She has been an active member for all of her life and has supported her sons and 10 of her 12 grandsons (the other two are not old enough yet) that have served missions. Mary and Terry served in the Manila, Philippines mission for two years as a senior couple. Mary has served in numerous callings over her lifetime, from primary teacher to stake relief dociety president. Her love of the savior and his gospel is one of the many attributes her family loves and admires her for.
When asking a few of Mary’s grandchildren what words they would use to describe Mary, they used: thoughtful, giving, strong, smart, accomplished, gentle, loving, selfless, witty, always willing to serve and help, devoted, creative and one smart cookie. As her family, we may be a little biased, but we think that Mary is the best mother, grandmother, sister and aunt that there ever was, and we love her.