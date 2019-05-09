Keith Young and Greg Burch were honored with a Distinguished Service award from the National Ski Patrol Division Director, Kevin Johnson, who traveled from Jackson, Wyoming to present the awards. Stefan Berkel received a Distinguished Service Award for 28 years of commitment to the ski safety. Debbie Powell was named Outstanding Patroller of the Year, earning a standing ovation from grateful patrollers. Pebble Creek Ski Patrollers train over 90 hours in Outdoor Emergency Care, snow sled handling, avalanche safety, winter travel and rescue. New patrollers are being recruited for next year. If you are interested in ski patrolling, now is the time to contact Stephen Abend, stephenabend@me.com.