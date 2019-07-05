POCATELLO — On Monday, the Senior Activity Center pool room and the library will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, the center will host a Breakfast Fundraiser from 7:15 to 9:30 a.m., Tai Chi at 9:30 a.m., Fit n’ Fall at 11 a.m., Social Bingo at 11:30 a.m. Join us for the July movie, “Life as a House” at 1 p.m. with free popcorn. Pinochle at 1 p.m. and TOPS (weight loss) at 5 p.m.
On Wednesday, at the center, Farnes & Fronski will entertain at 11:30 a.m. Ballroom dance lessons and Hand and Foot at 1 p.m.
On Thursday, the center will host Zumba at 8:30 a.m., lunch sponsored by Genexe Health--they will be at the center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to do screenings for heredity gene mutations that can lead to cancer, Alzheimer’s, Familia Hypercholesterolemia, which increases the risk of heart disease and strokes and other heredity disorders which can be passed down from parent to baby. Silver Chords at 9:30 a.m., Fit n Fall 11:30 a.m. and Pinochle at 1 p.m.
On Friday, the center will host creative writing at 1 p.m., Jackpot Bingo at 1 p.m. and a Friday night dance at 7:30 p.m., featuring DJ Steve Riley.
On Saturday, the center will host a Saturday night dance hosted by DJ John Jones at 7:30 p.m.