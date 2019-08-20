The Red Cross and the Pocatello Fire Department are looking for volunteers to install free smoke alarms in high-risk communities in the Pocatello area on Sept. 14. To sign up for this opportunity, please contact Rusty Devereaux at rusty.devereaux@redcross.org.
Idaho State University is seeking volunteers to help with the 2019 Haunted Science Laboratory. Volunteers are needed to help set up the exhibits, staff the exhibits during field trips from local schools and community, and help clean and pack up when they are done for the year. Volunteers are welcome to commit to as little as an hour or two on just one day, but all volunteers would be required to attend one of two training sessions held between Oct. 16-20. For more information about this opportunity, please contact Steve Shropshire at (208) 282-2212.
The Friendship Club is a nonprofit recovery-based organization that needs three volunteers each day of the week in four-hour shifts: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Volunteers will staff the lobby and snack shop. Training will be provided. For more information, contact Lisa Johnston at (208) 241-5895 or clubfriendship18@yahoo.com.
Alliance Hospice is seeking volunteers to visit people with a terminal illness. Volunteers provide companionship and emotional support. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, pass a background check and complete a minimum of six hours of volunteer orientation and training. Please contact Danny Harry at (208) 478-6677.
A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a specially trained volunteer from the community who is appointed by the court to represent the best interests of a child that is or could be placed into foster care. The CASA helps ensure that the child's right to a safe, permanent home is acted upon in a sensitive and expedient manner and that progress is being made to achieve permanency for the child. CASA acts as the "eyes and the ears of the court." Appointed by the judge, the CASA does his/her own independent investigation of the facts of the case and reports the facts, along with his/her recommendations, to the court. The CASA stands as the representative for the child during all court proceedings. For more information, contact Lesli Schei at (208) 232-2272 or visit their website at casa6id.org.
Wendi Ames, Kevin Bailey, Rainbow Maldonado, Molly Olson and Felice Otero staff the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. To request or offer in-kind donations, send an e-mail to molly@unitedwaysei.org or call (208) 232-1389.