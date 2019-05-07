Bright Tomorrows Child Advocacy Center is accepting donations of candy. Donations can be brought to 409 Washington Ave. in Pocatello.
The Salvation Army is currently seeking volunteers to organize their food pantry. Volunteers will be trained to sort and stock donated food. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact them at (208) 232-5318 or visit their office at 400 N. 4th Ave. in Pocatello.
Visit Pocatello is looking for volunteers to staff the Pocatello Visitor Center throughout the summer. They are seeking people who can be at the Visitor Center for a three-hour shift once a week any time between the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you enjoy visiting with people from all over the world, have a little general knowledge about the area and like to help people, then this is a great fit for you! Please call Brigitta Bright or Lucinda Klein at (208) 479-7659 or email admin@visitpocatello.com if interested or for more information.
Aid For Friends is in need of toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, cleaning supplies, baby wipes and all sizes of disposable diapers. Donations can be brought to 653 S. 4th Ave. in Pocatello.
The 6th District Court Appointed Special Advocate Program is in searching for volunteers to offer community advocacy for abused and neglected children. This volunteer opportunity provides a voice to children that fall under the Idaho Child Protective Act. A CASA would receive the training necessary to competently offer recommendations for the court that the judge would use along with other information to make informed decisions and create better outcomes for abused and/or neglected children. For more information contact Lesli Schei at (208) 232-2272 or visit their website at casa6id.org.
The Area V Agency on Aging is in need of assistive medical equipment that you no longer need (items such as but not limited to: walkers, wheelchairs, scooters, canes, crutches, shower chairs or other adaptive equipment). These items can be donated to the Area V Agency on Aging to assist an individual in our community. You can bring your donations to the Area Agency on Aging at 214 E Center in Pocatello or call (208) 233-4032.
Kevin Bailey, Rainbow Maldonado, Molly Olson, Felice Otero and Kelly Stombaugh staff the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. To request or offer in-kind donations send an e-mail to molly@unitedwaysei.org or call (208) 232-1389.