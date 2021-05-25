With reduced COVID-19 restrictions, Idaho Fish and Game is putting the welcome mat back out at all its fish hatcheries across the state.
Fish hatcheries are now open to the public for self-guided visits, but no tours will be offered at this time.
“Hatcheries have been closed to visitors since spring of 2020, but they have traditionally welcomed the public to see their operations and displays,” said Fish and Game in a news release. “Fish and Game operates 20 fish hatcheries statewide, which raise, manage and support resident fish species.”
Most hatcheries are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fish and Game regional communications manager James Brower recommended the Mackay Fish Hatchery for a family outing.
“There are some kiosks there that people can enjoy, there’s a picnic area, but what most people go for is they have a kids pond right there at the hatchery that they throw some of the big lunkers into, so it can be really fun for kids to hook into a big fish right at the hatchery,” Brower said.
Other regional hatcheries worth a visit include the American Falls Hatchery and the Hayspur Fish Hatchery. The American Falls Hatchery is just downstream from the American Falls dam and the Hayspur hatchery is west of Carey off Highway 20. The Hayspur hatchery features a public campground, family fishing pond and some nearby trophy fishing streams.
“The (American Falls Hatchery) has a public fish viewing station and a self-guided tour with some kiosks, a picnic area and the opportunity to feed some large rainbow trout,” Brower said.
Idaho hatcheries raise rainbow trout, salmon, steelhead and other fish species and release millions of fish annually into Idaho waters.
The Springfield Fish Hatchery about 22 miles west of Blackfoot is part of the Snake River Sockeye Salmon Recovery Program and works to raise 1 million sockeye smolts every year. Visitors are limited to a small visitors center where they can learn about the life cycle of salmon. Visitors are not allowed to visit the raceways or other operations.
To learn more about Idaho’s fish hatcheries, go online to idfg.idaho.gov/visit/hatchery.